11/22/2021 at 17:49 CET

In Spain there are approximately one million anticoagulated people. These are patients who need medication to control their levels of blood clotting and, thus, avoid the appearance of clots.

Most of these people have to take this type of drug due to the presence of atrial fibrillation with prothrombotic risk factors.

As explained by the doctor Juan Jose Gomez Doblas, vice president of the Spanish Society of Cardiology (SEC) and cardiologist at the Virgen de la Victoria University Hospital in Malaga, “the classic treatment is with antivitamin K, the main examples of which are Warfarin and acenocoumarol (Sintrom). More than half a million people are treated with antivitamin K in our country ».

However, some descriptive studies have revealed that 48.26% of patients with nonvalvular atrial fibrillation and oral anticoagulant treatment with vitamin K had poor control.

“These people face a higher probability of suffering events such as stroke and bleeding than people with good anticoagulation control,” recalls the vice president of the SEC.

The cardiology specialist also ensures that patients with poor control have a poorer quality of life and greater productivity losses.

Anticoagulant treatment options

However, there are other treatment options such as subcutaneous or IV anticoagulants, such as heparins. And direct-acting oral anticoagulants (DOACs) have also been available for about 10 years.

Dr. Gómez Doblas assures that one of the challenges of anticoagulation in Spain is to «improve the levels of good anticoagulation control in patients with antivitamin K and this can be done by increasing the percentages of DOAC use given its safety and comfort for the patients”.

On the other hand, the vice president of the SEC assures that it is necessary to carry out studies by gender that allow us to know if there are differences in the management of anticoagulation in this population.

«Currently there are no reliable data that show lower levels of anticoagulation in women, and although less attention has been linked to symptoms such as palpitations in themIt has not been demonstrated in well-designed studies, “concludes Dr. Gómez Doblas.

Tips to keep anticoagulation under control

The measurement of the indicator called INR indicates how well the blood anticoagulation is. The optimum is that it remains in a range between 2 and 3.

If it falls below this range, the risk of stroke increases, while if it stays above this range, the chances of a stroke increase. hemorrhage.

To keep anticoagulation levels under control, the FEC offers these series of recommendations:

Always take the anticoagulant at the same time, that way, you will avoid forgetting. And, of course, you have to take the exact dose prescribed by the doctor for each day. Never change the dose on your own.If you ever forget to take your dose at the usual time, but you find out later that day, take it as soon as possible. But if you don’t remember until the next day, keep your dose; that is, do not vary it on your own or take twice as much, but inform your doctor if you have forgotten.Keep in mind that acetylsalicylic acid, its derivatives and medicines that contain it, including many anti-flu preparations, increase the effect of anticoagulants and the risk of bleeding For the same reason (risk of bleeding), you should not take anti-inflammatories in general, as they interfere with treatment significantly. In case of fever or pain, drugs such as metamizole or paracetamol can be taken. The doctor should be informed about both the withdrawal and the start of other medications. Deep injections are prohibited, for example, intramuscular or intra-articular. Avoid alcoholic beverages If you have to go to the dentist for a dental extraction or for invasive exploratory tests (endoscopy, colonoscopy, biopsy), consult your hemostasis center or doctor responsible one week in advance. If pregnancy is suspected, the doctor who monitors the clotting should be warned. Vitamin K can interfere with anticoagulants. For this reason, pay special attention to dark green leafy vegetables (spinach or chard), cabbages (broccoli, cabbage or Brussels sprouts) and fermented plant products (sauerkraut or green tea).