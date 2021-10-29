10/29/2021 at 9:39 PM CEST

War Gem Benito

The investigation is underway to clarify the millionaire robbery to Atrio. Hours after the biggest blow to the Cáceres luxury hotel in its history occurred, the judicial police started work to clarify the circumstances in which the event took place. Due to the great scope of the events, since the stolen goods add up to at least one million eurosAs of this Friday, members of the specialized crime unit in Madrid have joined the investigation. This has been confirmed to questions from the media in Badajoz by the representative of the central government in the region, Yolanda Garcia Seco, has regretted what happened at the same time that he has transferred his expressions of encouragement to the owners of the hotel.

In that sense, the government delegate has confirmed that “all the resources” of the national police force are destined to work in the investigation of the event. She also specified that this Thursday the first ocular and scientific inspections were already carried out to verify how they have accessed the thieves and the recordings of the security cameras, some first tasks that will now be in common with the Madrid brigade to advance the investigations.

The hypothesis that the owners of the hotel, José Polo and Toño Pérez, is that the robbery was perfectly calculated and they focus their main suspicions on two people who stayed at the hotel. The events occurred at dawn from Tuesday to Wednesday and at no time did they raise suspicions among the security devices. Polo states that “one of them reserved the room, had dinner with another person who arrived later and at dawn they ordered something to eat from the kitchen.” It was when the kitchen managers brought the dishes to the room that one of them took the opportunity to access to the cellar and take the bottles in several bags without setting off the alarms.

An ‘iconic’ 200-year-old bottle

Among the fifty bottles that the thieves took are the most valuable specimens, including several of Romanée Conti, at 12,000 euros per unit, and the famous Château d’Yquem from 1806 valued at 310,000 euros. This unique specimen also accumulated one of the most remembered anecdotes in the history of the hotel because twenty years ago it was about to disappear. The hotel owners bought it at a Christie’s auction in London and on its transfer to Cáceres it was broken around the neck area. The contents had to be recollected in 2001 in a new container and the broken original and the one that was re-bottled were kept in the cellar. “That bottle was part of my history, that of Atrio and that of Cáceres,” lamented José Polo.