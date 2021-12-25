Telemundo

Ana Parra spared no expense this Christmas. The former participant of the reality show Exatlon United States, Telemundo, fulfilled a wish that she had a long time ago, and in the process she made one of the most precious gifts in life: the satisfaction of being able to give and make other people happy.

The Colombian model paid out of her own pocket to offer a Merry Christmas to a group of needy children. “Do you remember that in an interview with @chellycantu in a game for a gold bar ($ 5,000) at @exatlonestadosunidos, I told you that if I won that bar I would donate it this December in Seville? (I did not earn it that day), but still I continued with the willingness to do it and here is a dream come true.

One does not really measure the number of people who go to bed with their stomachs empty or children spend a Christmas thinking that they behaved badly because El Niño Dios did not bring them gifts, I know that God will give me the opportunity to help many more people next year. I LOVE YOU SEVILLE.

I only show this to raise awareness, know that no matter how little you can give, you can fix Christmas for many families, “wrote the 27-year-old athlete.

“I am very, very happy, because this is the first year that God has given me the opportunity to help many, many people. I am here at the fire station, they are helping me to distribute the gifts, there are markets, clothes. This year for me was very blessed and I am super grateful, I am super happy to be able to do this. I know that with God’s help all the years that come from now on I will be able to do this, ”she said very enthusiastically in a video uploaded to her Instagram.

In the video, the athlete is seen knocking on the door of different houses in Colombia and delivering gifts. The noble gesture of the model moved her followers, who filled her with cute comments, highlighting how proud they are of her generous heart.

“We need people like you in this world and we would be better, there are people with money but without will, THANK YOU, GOD ALWAYS ILLUMINATE YOU”, “What a beautiful gesture Ana, that makes you great … blessings”, “God continue to bless you beautiful compatriot Amen Amen, so it will be. One should never lose that humility, blessings Happy good night and merry Christmas “, and” Oh, Ana, what a beauty of person you are. I am so glad that you are fulfilling your dreams and goals that you have set for yourself. I imagine the faces of the people when they received that blessing ”, were some of the comments from his more than 163 thousand followers.

The Colombian is in her country to celebrate the end of the year festivities and take a well-deserved vacation, after a successful 2021. And that is how she has made her public see it, with beautiful photos that she has been sharing about the pleasant moments that has enjoyed.

In the images, the athlete and engineer can be seen in front of natural landscapes of her land, where she has practiced various sports and has motivated her followers with powerful messages about how important it is to enjoy life.

