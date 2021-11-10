11/10/2021 at 22:15 CET

“I ask you to play honestly. If I’m wrong and you know it, tell me. You will feel very good doing it; you will see. And, of course, we are going to respect each other, because without respect there is no fun, “he tells them. Angel Andrés Jiménez, Andalusian grassroots football referee, to children of about 11 years of age that he is going to direct in a few minutes. “I have been speaking with your parents and spectators so that, between all of us, we can achieve that peace and that respect. That is the objective, that there is sportsmanship. “

The referee has gone viral in a few days on social networks for his speeches to young people and parents, betting on fair play and “VAR of honesty”. Many personalities have been encouraged to share the video to call for fair play and respect. The last of them, Pau Gasol, who shared the video highlighting that this is the essence of “sport.”

“I am a secondary and high school teacher,” Ángel tells SPORT. “At school I organize an indoor soccer league during recesses in which we apply the ‘VAR of honesty’ and the ‘VAR of the fans’: See, Encourage and Respect“.

“When you ask, there are always cases of ‘VAR of honesty'”, adds the referee. “The problem is that they have not been able to ask them, but when they do, they respond. You tell them and the boys, honestly, tell you if they have touched it or not and if it is a goal kick or corner, or what to be”.

An initiative with two essential values, the respect and honesty, which he hopes to continue applying in the other grassroots football matches he referees, even though the players are older: “The younger the boy, the easier the education in values. But in the same way that I realized with about 40 years old, it is possible that they will too. Educating is helping another see for himself that something has value. It is easier if someone else helps you to see it, and that is educating. “

The ‘Peace Referee’ began to referee in 1994 to 2002 in the regional soccer of southern Spain. After experiencing, like many other referees, bad episodes related to insults from the stands, he decided to leave it, but returned in 2006 driven by passion. “When I come back I had another philosophy of life at 28-29 years old, and I said: ‘I’m not going to put up with these environments.’ I thought that I should stop the games when there were insults. I started to do it and it reached some media. Canal Sur did a report on me and they gave me a nickname ‘The Referee of Peace‘. I liked it, it seemed affectionate and I kept it. I used to do charas like this before the games and it was seven years in which I practically didn’t have to stop them, so I thought the talks had an effect. “

In 2013 he left it again, although he has always maintained a link with the non-federated arbitration world. “Some time ago a person from the Platform 090 (0 violence in 90 minutes) Malaga City Council contacted me, and the principles they defend are those that I have always defended, and I began to collaborate. As a result of giving talks as an ambassador for the platform, I thought that if I returned to refereeing, I could collaborate from within and I was encouraged to referee again at the federated level. “

“I ask my kids if they feel better helping a neighbor who goes with bags, loaded, or taking advantage of her and taking her wallet. ‘Helping’, because on the football field it has to be the same. ‘Do what you think is the right thing to do.’ We cannot be some people on the football field and another totally different outside, just as one does not have some ethical principles when going to the supermarket and different ones when you go to the doctor. You treat both of them with respect, and it has to be exactly the same. Ethical principles have to be instilled in all areas of life“, Ángel tells us, during the conversation in which he highlights how important it is to instill it in the minors of the family.

For now, Ángel has been around four games since his return and his initiative, with the green light from the Federation, has already taken many rounds. Recently, another viral video of another referee with the same type of talks, in this case, Catalan, has revived the importance of highlight what is really important in grassroots football, that there is a “healthy and educational environment”.

With his speeches, Ángel hopes that young footballers “have beautiful years of football, that they remember how well they had it, and not the atrocities they heard or saw.”

“What we defend can make kids, their families and football very happy. We have to try to make sport a means of fun and also growth, individual and community. This is the greatest victory there is“, he adds about his way of seeing sport.” My goal is for the idea to rise, reach many minds and many hearts and spread so that football helps create a better society. That the kids that are being formed grow up being the best possible adults. “