I recently accompanied the board of directors of a business corporation to rethink its higher purpose. They had asked me for help to find a phrase that did not resemble those of other organizations; the same old phrase.

In this way, sitting in a circle, we begin the exploration, perhaps with little conviction at first. But, from experience, I know that finding and connecting with a higher purpose for a company is much more than finding a phrase; It is to activate the spiritual intelligence of an organization, it is to connect in a vital way with a transforming force, capable of inspiring, motivating, orienting. “We are here to make a mark on the universe. Otherwise why else be here? ”Said Steve Jobs.

Before simplifying, it may be helpful to increase the complexity. In order to synthesize the purpose in a sentence, you have to explore and narrate the future that you want to emerge in the world, also with the contribution of your company. You have to imagine in order to create. You have to generate a mental image of the world in which you want to live.

I told the participants about Walt Disney, who, before being a realist and an executor of his projects, was a dreamer. I asked them, what do you want to generate in the world through your organization? What new possibilities do you want to see? What is the world you want to belong to like?

When you seriously engage with these questions, the answer is not immediate, because you have to break the thought patterns to which you are anchored. They invite us to imagine the impossible that you want to make possible. Doing this connects you with what is most authentic within yourself, with your spirit. Wakes you up.

In his most recent book “Coincidences don’t exist”, Borja Vilaseca talks about the awakening of consciousness that occurs when you meet your own authentic self, thanks to a path of spiritual development. “This awakening of conscience is the true revolution,” Vilaseca told me at our recent meeting in Barcelona.

I am convinced that this also applies to companies in the era of disruption and exponential changes.

In fact, when one of the oldest people on the board began to narrate the world where he wanted his grandchildren, Jorgito and La Nena, to live, it was as if a dam was breaking.

Together we create a storyboard, which, with great conviction and enthusiasm, expresses a high, ambitious, accomplished purpose. In that circle there was a change of consciousness.

Later, finding the phrase synthesis was easy. Because, it is a magical time when business leaders discover and connect with their higher purpose. It’s like something inside her suddenly awakens. A light is turned on and a new source of vitality and creativity sprouts. From that moment everything changes. Because, a purpose does not only allow you to do new things, but to make things new. Every time I have the privilege of facilitating this awakening, I witness something magical.

