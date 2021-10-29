‘The Squid Game’ is the series of the moment and cybercriminals are taking advantage of its success for malicious purposes. Pay attention to the dangerous scams that are circulating so as not to become a victim.

In record time and in a totally unexpected way, ‘The Squid Game’ has become the most watched Netflix series of all time, with an audience that the platform numbers more than 111 million viewers.

It is the series of the moment and, as with everything that catches the attention of the mass public, it has also become one of the favorite hooks for cybercriminals to carry out their malicious campaigns. For this reason, you have to be very careful with anything related to ‘The Squid Game’, since you can get an unpleasant surprise.

People are hungry for information and content related to the Korean series. Everyone wants to play video games that recreate the plot, know if there will be a second season or buy the costume of ‘The Squid Game’ for Halloween, but behind this you can hide criminals who want to steal your data or install malware on your devices.

The Kaspersky security firm has compiled the main scams of ‘The Squid Game’. Below we explain what each of them consists of so that you do not sting.

A few days ago we told you about one of these scams: ‘The Squid Game’ apps are appearing that have nothing to do with the series and that actually infect your mobile with malware.

Secondly, download free episodes ‘The Squid Game’ has become one of the main searches on the internet, and cybercriminals know how to take advantage of it. Many of the links that promise to download the chapters to your computer actually download Trojans, adware, and other viruses onto your PC.

Have also appeared ‘The Squid Game’ online games that intend to steal the personal data of the players. One of them, called Squid Game Online, offered the winner a prize of 100 BNB (Binance), but its only objective was to get hold of users’ private information or infect their computers.

Another scam detected has been that of the costumes from ‘The Squid Game’ for Halloween. Numerous fake stores have appeared that sell items from the series that have taken money from consumers, so we recommend you buy only in recognized official stores.

And be very careful also with the ‘Squid Game’ cards with QR codes that are circulating. The National Police has alerted to their presence and recommends not scanning the codes, as they can lead to malicious web pages.

Exercise extreme caution and do not trust the emails, SMS or any other communication that comes to you related to the series, as it can be a strategy to deceive you.