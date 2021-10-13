It was only a matter of time before The Squid Game – 100% became the most watched on Netflix and it finally happened. Through social networks, the red streaming giant has reported that the Korean series is already the most watched launch of the platform, not only at the moment, but in its entire history. Who would have imagined that it would manage to surpass the numbers of ambitious productions like Stranger Things – 76%, Sex Education or La Casa de Papel – 70%.

Do not miss: The Squid Game: Schools ask to ban the series because children are imitating their competitions

The Squid Game It premiered on September 17 and in a few days it had already become a hit in the catalog. The initial impact of the series generated a wave that spread through social networks and increased the number of reproductions, inside and outside of South Korea. Squid Game It became number one in 94 countries and still maintains its position in several of them. Through a post on Twitter, Netflix announced yesterday afternoon that The Squid Game is already the most viewed on its platform:

It took Hwang Dong-hyuk over 10 years to make Squid Game. It only took 17 days and 111 million fans worldwide to become our largest series at launch (and the first to surpass 100 million when it debuted).

It took more than 10 years for Hwang Dong-hyuk to get Squid Game made. It only took 17 days and 111M global fans to become our biggest ever series at launch (and the first to surpass 100M when it premiered). pic.twitter.com/zVF8GjHIkQ – Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) October 12, 2021

We invite you to read: Carla Ávila, Mexican actress in The Squid Game, talks about how complicated the Korean industry is

The Squid Game presents us with the story of a strange initiative that recruits hundreds of people with financial problems to compete for a multi-million dollar prize, yet the games they will be subjected to include a deadly risk. But the need for income is much stronger, so many decide to stay and fight for the ultimate prize. The series was written and directed by Hwang Dong-hyuk, who took a long time to sell his script written more than a decade ago. Things have changed for him and now he enjoys the honeys of success and surely a good loot thanks to Netflix.

Although the world is waiting for a second season to The Squid Game, the director is not very sure about wanting to develop new chapters at the moment. During a recent interview with Variety, Hwang He talked about how much he suffered writing the script: “I don’t have well-developed plans for The Squid Game 2. It’s pretty exhausting thinking about it. But if I had to, I certainly wouldn’t do it alone. I would consider using a writers room and would like several experienced directors. “

Although it is tiring for the director and screenwriter to think about the prospect of a second season, for The Times He spoke about the topic that he would like to discuss in a sequel: “While writing the first season, I thought about the stories that could be in the second season if I get to do one; one would be the story of the Frontman. ” The new chapters of Squid Game they could be very different from what viewers expect.

Netflix and the creative team at The Squid Game they must play their cards very well if they are to develop a successful continuation. It would be very shameful if the new chapters were not up to the standards of the first ones and that they were not able to exceed the reproduction numbers. Right now, Squid Game it continues to have a strong impact on social networks, and even in real life games are being imitated by countless people. South Korean culture achieves a new triumph in its mission to spread to the rest of the world and it does so through the children’s games of its country. How long will it take for some other series to rise above Squid Game?

You may also be interested in: Venom takes the first place from The Squid Game in Netflix’s top 10