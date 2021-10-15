The Squid Game – 100% has been so successful around the world that we quickly saw countless parodies appear about its games and aesthetics. Carlos Loret de Mola and Brozo, famous Mexican communicators who collaborate for the Latinus platform, have published a new episode of their satirical series on YouTube, Brozo and Loret. In the recent material, they mock the widespread fourth transformation by referring to the South Korean production that is number one on Netflix.

Known on social media for her deadly games, The Squid Game tells the story of a survival journey in which hundreds of people in debt will do everything to stay alive, eliminate the competition, and go home with millions of South Korean won. The series written and directed by Dong-hyuk Hwang has become a Netflix landmark and people from all over the world began their dynamics and costumes. Carlos Loret de Mola and Brozo They were not left behind, as episode 34 of their series on YouTube includes a reference to the Mexican production.

In the chapter, Brozo and Loret visit the Banco del Bienestar, taking advantage of every second to exhibit the alleged failures of the institution promoted by Andrés Manuel López Obrador. In the final minutes, one of the bank employees offers them a “service” in which they can earn a lot of money, however, he informs them that there are quite a few risks involved. Both accept and go to a courtyard where the famous squid game is traced, there are armed men dressed in red with masks and six players in green suits who are recognized by the protagonists: Ricardo Monreal, Cuauhtémoc Blanco, Rocío Nahle, Adán Augusto Marcelo Ebrard and Claudia Sheinbaum, famous for their interventions in Mexican politics.

Loret and Brozo they wonder where the leader is and for them it is a revelation. The so-called Frontman, played in the Netflix series by Lee Byung-hun, turns out to be AMLO, although you cannot see her face, only her back and her gray hair. The communicators react in amazement and Brozo names the dynamics as “The game of well-being”, seconds later they flee from where they came and the video ends.

The material already has more than 600 thousand views on YouTube and more than 34 thousand likes at the time of writing these lines. A good number of comments celebrate the work of Loret and BrozoHowever, there are others who criticize the material and defend tooth and nail the administration of Lopez Obrador. The truth is that the chapter has achieved an enormous diffusion and in social networks it is achieving divided opinions, as always happens when a topic on Mexican politics is approached.

In the meantime, The Squid Game continues to enjoy supremacy on Netflix, having already been seen in more than 111 million households in just its first 17 days. It is the most successful production in the history of the company and an absolute triumph for the entertainment industry in South Korea, a country that once again demonstrates its ability to send quality audiovisual products around the world.

Fans of The Squid Game They are already waiting for the second season, but it seems that it will not arrive soon. The director and screenwriter feels very pressured with the prospect of writing more chapters and at the moment he does not have a clear idea of ​​where to direct the hypothetical new episodes. Only time will tell us if Netflix orders more content about those brutal games or at least one spin-off about any of the characters.

