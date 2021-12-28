No one would have imagined that 2021 would bring with it one of the most watched shows in Netflix history, unless it would not be one of the expensive Hollywood productions in which it invests so much, but a modest budget program from South Korea. We are talking, of course, about The Squid Game – 100%, which, according to its creator, will not only return for a second installment but also for a third season.

In an interview with Korean broadcaster KBS (via The Korean Times), director and screenwriter Dong-hyuk Hwang said that he is still in negotiations with Netflix to continue the story of The Squid Game. The surprise here is that these include not only a second but also a third installment. He also assures that he believes that the talks will be finalized very soon, so an official announcement may be made in early 2022.

“I’m in talks with Netflix for season 2 and also for season 3. We will come to a conclusion very soon”, those were the precise words of the creator of the show. Given how stubborn the platform is in finding franchises that guarantee you their own subscribers, it’s perfectly credible that they are looking to extend the story for several years. After all, that kind of hasty approval has been given to his other original titles like The Witcher – 100% and Cobra Kai – 95%.

In case you are one of the few who have not seen it, The Squid Game is about a group of individuals who, faced with their pressing debts, decide to participate in a series of sadistic games in which they must risk their lives in exchange for , eventually, win a hefty cash prize. The show follows the story predominantly through Gi-hun’s perspective (Lee Jung-jae), one of the players who tries to be fair during the competition.

The first season ends with him as the winner and leaves the ending open about what he will do with all the money he made after seeing how they continue to recruit people for the competition. The outcome seems to indicate that he will try to stop them, as he turns around before boarding a plane to the United States where he would meet his daughter again. The many unknowns that the story left about the nature of games is something fans hope will be addressed.

Hwang, for his part, had previously spoken about his interest in following the story of In-ho (Lee Byung-hun), the brother of the police officer who infiltrates game security. He is called The Front Man, since he is the one in charge of making them and his past is one that remains unsolved. His link with the police is something that the scriptwriter and director has said he would like to tell about given that in his country there are significant problems with that part of the authorities and he believes that the same thing happens globally.

At the moment, there is nothing official about more episodes of The Squid Game – 100%. The fact that it has remained for weeks as the most watched show on Netflix is ​​something that they will surely want to take advantage of. Until then, it must be remembered that the next hit on television can come from any country thanks to the global dimension of the company and its emphasis on making local productions.

