A new Play to Earn cryptocurrency based on the Netflix series Squid Game called SQUID has seen a major boom in less than 24 hours. What’s going on?

What is Squid Game?

Essentially Squid Game refers to the new Korean Netflix series that consists of a deadly tournament in which adults participate in children’s games with the aim of winning a big cash prize.

However, a cryptocurrency based on the program has now emerged that will be the token used for an online game launching in November.

According to the White Paper, the game will not be limited to 456 players, but, on the contrary, they ensure that everyone who wants to participate will be able to do so. Nor will there be a limit to the amount of the final prize, since it will increase as the number of participants increases.

A very important aspect is that, as you progress through the game, the entry fee will be even higher. And, according to the document, 10% of this fee will go to developers and 90% to the spoils of victory.

In this way, according to the White Paper, the Squid Game cryptocurrency went up for sale last week and quickly sold out. But, during the last 24 hours, CoinMarketCap has registered an increase of 254.62%.

The token of the new play to earn game, Squid Game (SQUID), shoots up to $ 8 in 24 hours. Source: CoinMarketCap.

It is certainly not the first cryptocurrency to explode rapidly, however, it is a recent project that requires a minimum of investment. Therefore, we must evaluate the project with great caution.

Watch out!

Play to Earn games have gained popularity within the crypto community. But, like everything that is in the early stages of development, there is a lot of scam risk.

One aspect that has raised alarms in the crypto community is that, according to the White Paper, this Squid Game will implement an “Anti-Dumping Technology” with the aim of preventing people from selling their tokens if they do not meet certain conditions.

In fact, CoinMarketCap has issued a warning in which it reported that multiple users have reported not being able to sell their token on PancakeSwap.

Therefore, taking into account that the game requires paying to enter; and subsequently also requires to buy an NFT to continue playing, it is advised to carefully evaluate whether to invest or not. It is a very recent project and the risks are high.

In this way, let’s take into account that the current token price is almost USD 8, the fees for each game are as follows:

Red Light, Green Light: 456 SQUID.Dalgona Candy: 1000 SQUID.Tug of War: 2000 SQUID + 1 NFT (Level 1) Marbles: 4000 SQUID + 1 NFT (Level 2) The Glass Stepping Stones: 8000 SQUID + 1 NFT ( Level 3) Squid Game: 15000 SQUID + 1 NFT (Level 4)

We want to know your opinion! Do you trust this Squid Game project?

Did you like the content? Share it

Related