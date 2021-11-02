The desire to invest in unknown crypto to get rich in weeks has caused a lot of people to run out of savings due to a token that has been revealed as a scam.

The fever for crypto currencies is a reality that in 2021 we cannot deny. If in 2018 it seemed a fashion, this year it has become an indissoluble part of the market.

Like the one who plays roulette, millions of people put their money into unknown tokens in the hope that they will appreciate in weeks. Put in 1,000 euros and get a million. That is everyone’s goal.

The problem is that although there are many people willing to invest, there are many others who are willing to take advantage of this situation, as is the case that we bring you today.

A token inspired by The Squid Game, a hit Netflix series that has broken all records, has been discovered as a scam that has managed to win $ 3.38 million in just one week.

Squid, that was marketed as a cryptocurrency to play and win, It was trading at just 1 cent and in less than a week its price jumped to more than $ 2.8. This catapulted her into the market.

The Play-to-earn cryptocurrency (as Squid was) consists of people buy tokens to use in online games and can win more tokens which can then be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies or national currencies.

The point is that this crypto did not allow to resell the tokens earned or purchased. So those who bought several thousand Squid for just a few pennies could not make any profit despite the valuation records.

Instead, what did happen was that the creators took the money and closed the business. His social networks disappeared, his website is down and there are no official communications.

Investors often call this type of scam the carpet pull. This occurs when the promoter of a digital token attracts buyers, stops trading, and keeps the money raised from sales.

Squid was for sale on decentralized crypto exchanges such as PancakeSwap and DODO, which allow buyers connect directly with sellers, without a central authority. Hence the scam has been so easy to carry out.

Again The Squid Game is indirectly related to a scam as happened with the Play Store apps with its name just two weeks ago.