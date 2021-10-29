There is an important unwritten rule that Netflix follows for its original series and that, curiously, The Squid Game did not comply with. This is the reason.

After a month since its launch, The Squid Game continues to be a success in Netflix with more than 900 million views worldwide.

However, it must be taken into account that the platform considers a visualization if the viewer has seen at least the first two minutes of the episode.

This implies that the first minutes of a Netflix series have to be crucial to catch the viewer and continue with their visualization, an unwritten rule of the platform that, curiously, the squid game series has breached the street.

As you well remember, at the beginning of The Squid Game there is a long explanation about this Korean children’s game while showing a small Seong Gi-hun playing with other children is a black and white sequence.

The scene is quite slow compared to the rest of the series, whose pace is faster and ends up catching the viewer more when the games start than with that initial sequence. But there was a good reason to break that unwritten Netflix rule.

Much of the history of the squid game series is inspired by the life of its creator, Hwang Dong-hyuk, emphasizing South Korean culture.

That is why that opening sequence was really necessary to explain to all viewers less familiar with this culture, not only the details of the squid game as such, but also to frame the narrative of what is to come.

In this way you attract an audience beyond your own country of origin. And of course it has given enough results since, although at first something went unnoticed, immediately the Netflix series became a mass phenomenon thanks to word of mouth, being the most watched series in Netflix history.

Despite its success, the confirmation of a season 2 of The Squid Game is still pending, but seeing the very good reception it is having, it will surely be a matter of time before Netflix and Hwang Dong-hyuk get ready to develop more episodes. .

This article was published in Hobby Consolas by José Carlos Pozo.