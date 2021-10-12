10/12/2021 at 3:21 AM CEST

‘The Squid Game’ is the sensation of the season in the world of series. The Korean production is breaking audiences and many are wondering where is the secret of an Asian version of ‘The Hunger Games’, but in an even more extreme version. The world of football is no stranger to these events and below we want to share with Betfair users some nicknames that could fit with the series that is starting it on Netflix.

THE OCTOPUS MATUIDI

Blaise Matuidi may not be the most aesthetic footballer in the world, but he is more effective than most. They nickname him the ‘octopus’ because he is capable of intercepting all kinds of balls in the spinal cord and with multiple resources. He shone throughout his career with Paris Saint Germain and Juventus. He is currently at David Beckham’s Inter Miami trying to pass on his knowledge to new generations. He was world champion with France in 2018.

THE MEDUSA BARTHEZ

From French world champion to French world champion. Who does not remember Fabien Barthez and his shaved head that Laurent Blanc always kissed? The goalkeeper who made France champion in the 1998 World Cup was known as ‘La Medusa’ for always being a nuisance for the strikers. He holds the record for consecutive World Cup games without conceding a goal with 10. He also won the Euro 2000 with France. At club level he stood out at Manchester United and Monaco.

PUYOL SHARK

It seems that to be able to enter this list you must be a world champion. Carles Puyol was in 2010 with the Spanish team. The former Barça captain was nicknamed that way by the legendary Andrés Montes. Mobile defense, aggressive in the individual brand and with a lot of instinct, Puyol was a real shark on the pitch. In addition to being the winner with the Spanish team of multiple titles, the ‘Tiburon’ lived through the most glorious time of Barça, winning three Champions Leagues.

NEMO ÖZIL

The German of Turkish origin was also world champion with Germany in 2014 at the World Cup in Brazil. The footballer was the protagonist of a famous brand cover where his relationship with the sea was revealed through ‘La quinta de Nemo’, Pixar’s most famous fish. The midfielder dazzled at Real Madrid, but his career went into decline at Arsenal to finally end up losing for Fenerbahce. Nobody doubts that he was one of the most talented players of his generation, but that his bad head did not help him in the least.

THE FOQUITA FARFÁN

Jefferson Farfán is not a world champion, but he is the best player of all time in Peru. The forward has had a true globetrotting career with experiences in PSV, Schalke 04, Al-Jazira, Lokomotiv in Moscow or Alianza de Lima. A curious statistic in his record is that he has won all the ‘King’s Cups’ in their various versions wearing the shirts of those clubs. His greatest achievement at the national team level was being runner-up in the 2019 Copa América.