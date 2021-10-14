The success of The Squid Game – 100% is surprising everyone and the high numbers have already been announced by Netflix. A couple of days ago, the red streaming giant confirmed that the South Korean production had the most successful launch in the history of the platform, a fact that has prompted North Korea to issue some negative criticism of the competitive culture of its neighbor narrated in the nine chapters of the series. Here are all the details.

The Squid Game presents the story of a group of people who must fight to survive in a series of deadly games. Losing means death, so the protagonists use all their ingenuity to emerge victorious from the dynamics. Squid Game it is a clear example of the competitive and voracious society that develops in South Korea day after day, where appearances and money are everything, and human relationships often lose their value. Through the website Arirangmeari.com, run by the North Korean state, the government sends a harsh message to its southern comrades

The television drama Squid Game is said to have become popular with viewers because it delves into the reality of South Korean capitalist society, where extreme competition for survival and greed are rampant. […] The television drama is set in a South Korean society with severe economic inequality. It is in today’s South Korean society that the number of losers in fierce competition for jobs, real estate and stocks increases dramatically.

The website adds that “the reality of living in a world where people are judged only on money is a curse,” words that openly judge South Korea for its competitive nature. Through series, movies and even music videos of the most popular K-pop bands, we can see that money is a vital part of society in that country, where people are directly criticized or praised for their economic position, their education and contacts. The North Korean government has not been left with the desire to condemn its neighbors for the social and economic system they have promoted for years.

The Squid Game ended with nine episodes and an open ending that left many viewers with questions. Although the public is already asking for a second season, and probably Netflix wants it too, the director and screenwriter is not sure. Hwang Dong-hyuk stated several days ago for The Times that to write Squid Game It was very hard for him, and right now he feels really tired from all the work he has done. But surely the pressure from the company will be much greater and Hwang It will end up competing to make the hypothetical new episodes the most watched on the platform, making numbers for Netflix and filling in and driving the South Korean capitalist machine that it criticized so much in its first season.

The Squid Game has already defeated many other Netflix hits such as Sex Education, La Casa de Papel – 64% or Bridgerton – 92%, series that at the time achieved crazy figures for the company. No one with Internet access has been indifferent to Squid Game, not only because of its nine chapters, but also because of the immeasurable amount of memes and parodies that have appeared all over the web. If Netflix really wants a successful second season, Hwang you will have to work hard so that the quality does not go down. At the moment there are no news about new episodes.

