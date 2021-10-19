The Squid Game It will be real! They will give a thousand dollars to the winner | Instagram

Everything seems to indicate that The Squid Game will be real in Venezuela and they will give a thousand dollars to those who ‘survive’ this game that became popular after the series was released on the famous red logo platform, Netflix.

That’s right, although it sounds strange, in Venezuela a event like the Netflix series with a prize for the one who “survives” all six games.

It should be noted that this series has been a worldwide phenomenon and that at the moment it has raised 891 million dollars.

However, in this game obviously with some modifications regarding the plot within the OTT platform.

The Venezuelan capital, Caracas, will be where the Squid Game competitions will take place, with a cost of $ 10 per competitor under registration and the fundamental rule that “no assassination” will be given to those who are eliminated.

At the moment it is known that an audiovisual production company will be in charge of setting up the scenarios for the development of six games and whoever “survives” all will receive a thousand US dollars as a prize, the equivalent of 4,134 Venezuelan bolivars or 20 thousand pesos. Mexicans.

The winner will be escorted home by state security to avoid any incident given the sum; In addition to the aforementioned registration of $ 10 per contestant, those who want to attend as a public must pay one dollar.

Rules of The Squid Game in Venezuela A number will be assigned to each participant after confirming the registration of 10 dollars. Prize to the winner of 1,000 (one thousand) US dollars. No one will be assassinated at this event. Participants will compete in six games that will be revealed on the day of the event. Any player eliminated must either leave the game or remain as a spectator. There will be police security, medical service, transportation, hydration for participants and a state escort for the winner.

This is how the rules will be for this game that will take place on November 8, it should be noted that this news was released yesterday, so it is fresh out of the oven.

At the moment it is unknown who will be the participants of this game, if they will be chosen at random or they will be able to register, so stay tuned to know all the details about an event that will undoubtedly be controversial and quite viral on all social networks.