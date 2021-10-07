The Squid Game – 100% quickly became the biggest hit of Netflix. In addition to being the most viewed series on the platform, it also has an excellent critical rating and audiences can’t stop talking about it. Although originally it was only one season, international fame could pressure Dong-hyuk Hwang, creator and director, to continue the story. The show has many aspects worthy of analysis, from the references and clues about the fate of the characters, to the inspiration it took from manga as Battle royale, Gambling Apocalypse: Kaiji and Liar Game.

By now everyone knows how much it took Dong-hyuk to develop the series. For more than a decade, the creator searched for a production company that was interested in the project he originally wrote in 2008, but things did not seem to be going very well. Fortunately, Netflix He was interested in expanding his horizons with international creations that could appeal to a different audience and that would also convince traditional subscribers.

Although The Squid Game is a fictional story is also a sample of the culture and history of South Korea. The children’s game that gives the series its name was a very popular one in that country during the eighties, and the show ended up reviving its fame. But beyond that are the very events that led the director to write the story in the first place. To begin with, Dong-hyuk worked on the scripts when he was going through a very bad economic crisis that made him wonder how far he would go to get money to support his family. But it also took inspiration from the economic situation in South Korea.

In the series we follow Gi-hun, played by Jung-jae Lee, who is desperate for his current situation and who joins the game with the number 456. The character is a gambler who simply cannot support his daughter because no job he can cover his debts, but it is also explained to us that he once had a stable job at “Dragon Motors” and the brand that caused his dismissal is part of what started the vicious circle in which he finds himself.

According to Newsdirectory3, the creator was inspired by the famous Ssangyong Motors strike and by all the workers who were suddenly left without a way of life and who after many years could not regain their previous lifestyle. In 2009 the workers of this company went on strike due to the massive layoffs that occurred as a result of the global economic crisis. Although the movement did not become famous internationally, in Korea it was very significant because it represented the fear of the economy at that time and because there were strong clashes with the police. Eventually the strike dissipated, but things were not resolved as such, as most of the company was acquired by another from India, which led to even more layoffs.

According to the same source, the director himself confirmed that the protagonist is a figure that represents all those people who were fired from the company and the terrible situation in which they ended up not finding other sources of income. This was something that those involved noticed immediately when watching the series and it actually made them feel noticed. Lee Chang-geun was one of the former employees of the company who posted on Facebook his thanks to the director for making known how things happened and the consequences of the strike. Although there are no precise numbers, it is believed that a good number of employees took their lives when they were laid off.

In fact, Lee wrote that he would like to contact the creator of The Squid Game to talk in detail about that part of the story, which is really the most relevant. Certainly the game and the deaths are interesting and eye-catching, but deep down the series is a harsh and direct critique of capitalism that holds society itself hostage with the creation of false needs that they simply cannot fill; there will always be a new model of something, or a new application, or a few million more that could be made, and in the end no one can really meet that expectation.

