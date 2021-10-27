The Squid Game – 100% may not be the most watched on Netflix anymore but it still maintains a certain popularity on social networks that make us talk about it from time to time, even to celebrities. Through an interview with Sports Illustrated in early October, basketball player LeBron James shared his take on the Korean series, stating that he didn’t like the ending at all. Now the director and screenwriter, Dong-hyuk Hwang, responds with some important words.

Do not miss: Squid game would earn Netflix nearly $ 900 million

Released on September 17, The Squid Game It brings together hundreds of people with debt to perform a series of dynamics in which they could lose their lives, however, if they are victorious they will get millions of won to get out of trouble. The series had an ending capable of inspiring a sequel, however, to Lebron James it did not seem good to him; here are his thoughts on the conclusion: “However, I didn’t like the ending. I know they’ll do a season 2, but it’s like, get on the damn plane and go see your daughter, bro. What are you doing?”

Hwang, director and writer of The Squid Game, met with The Guardian to discuss the series. When the media asked him his thoughts on what was said by James, this was his answer:

We invite you to read: Squid Game inspires labor protests in South Korea

Have you seen Space Jam 2? …. LeBron James is great and can say what he wants. I respect that. I am very grateful that you have seen the entire series. But I would not change my ending. That is my end. If you have your own ending that satisfies you, maybe you could make your own sequel. I’ll check it out and maybe send him a message saying, ‘I liked your whole series, except the ending.’

Netflix has not offered statements about the development of a second season for The Squid GameHowever, Hwang does have a few things to say on the matter. The director maintains that new chapters will arrive due to the success of the first season, but wants to take the time to write it and in the meantime work on a different project:

Of course there is talk. That is inevitable because it has been a success. I am considering it. I have a very high-level image in my mind, but I’m not going to work on it right away. There is a movie that I really want to do. I am thinking about what to do first. I’m going to talk to Netflix.

The success of The Squid Game It has been so great that the dynamics were recreated in the real world and various social interaction platforms. In networks we observed countless memes, videos and conversations about the series, reaching an incredible popularity that no other South Korean production of the company had achieved. Squid Game easily outperformed Sex Education – 100% and La Casa de Papel – 64%, securing hundreds of millions of dollars in revenue for the red streaming giant. It’s clear that not doing a second season would be a huge waste of money for Netflix.

No one expected that The Squid Game would become Netflix’s star series in recent weeks. This Halloween will surely present us with some costumes related to the series, generating even more money for the company in the merchandising area. How long will it be until Netflix announces the development of a second season? Hwang He commented weeks ago that he is interested in delving into the character of Frontman, something that will surely interest fans and offer new details. As there are no major advances for now, fans have no alternative but to wait a while for the answers; meanwhile, Netflix has a whole catalog full of hits to watch

You may also be interested in: Stephen King compares his novels to The Squid Game