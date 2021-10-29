The Squid Game – 100%, written and directed by Dong-hyuk Hwang, became a huge hit for Netflix. The series is the most watched in the entire history of the platform and much has been said about making a second season because although it was conceived as a single installment, the fans were left with many doubts and awaited the resolution of several mysteries. The company has yet to confirm these plans, but considering the millions that the product has left them it is almost certain that it will happen, and one can only hope it will be just as effective.

The series tells how a man addicted to gambling and unable to provide for his daughter joins an elite game to win big money. What at first seems like an easy way to secure your future turns into a fight for survival. Throughout the chapters we got to know the history and personality of the other protagonists and knowing that the ending could not be happy for everyone caused a lot of anxiety among the audience. In addition to being able to empathize with these characters, the interesting thing was also to see how childhood games could be used for something so macabre and violent.

Those who did not grow up in South Korea had to quickly adapt to the games that were featured, although a couple of them are quite popular with childhoods around the world. Of course, as it happens in this subgenre, the grace is to discover which of the deaths is the most original, the bloodiest or the most depressing. With all these elements it should be very clear that we are facing a series for the adult audience, but here we are now talking about the risks that it could mean for youth.

News broke long ago that children in South Korea were making their own games inspired by the show, and this alerted teachers and parents to the possible outcomes. While the rest of the world wants to dress like the characters this Halloween, in a rather ironic act if we consider that The Squid Game It is a criticism of capitalism and the surrender of the masses, in its country of origin its popularity is not so well seen, and this sense of danger is spreading little by little, crossing borders.

To no one’s surprise, the psychologist Dr. Robin Gurwitch explained to People Magazine (via ComicBook.com) that no child should watch the show:

This is not something young children should be watching. There is nothing redemptive or positive here for children.

Certainly The Squid Game It is highly violent, but in fact its message is very positive in terms of the revelations it makes about the mentality of privileged millionaires and how it affects those who cannot afford food. On the other hand, the series moves away from clichés to represent human nature beyond black and white. In the first minutes we can only hate the protagonist, but we get to know him and remember that he is a person with many character vices, but with a good heart who is not free from corruption despite his hope. If a precocious child is going to see the series in any way, perhaps approaching it from these elements and not from the attractiveness of blood is a good technique to deal with the matter.

The same specialist says that before assuming what children take from the series, it would be good to ask them what they perceived or understood about it, or what they think it is about in the first place, since on many occasions children imitate others:

Get the conversation started simply: “There’s been a lot of talk about a new series called The Squid Game. Tell me what you’ve heard about it. “

The really important thing is not to fall into a non-existent crisis that leads to the censorship of an artistic work, as has already happened in the past. After all, The Hunger Games It became a very popular franchise that started with books for adolescents, which although they were not explicit, definitely showed an atrocious and violent future, which would only mark a certain hypocrisy born of foreign prejudices; a world that is still perceived as otherness.

