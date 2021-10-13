“The Squid Game” reaches 111 million accounts | Instagram

The new one Serie of “The Squid Game” has made history within the famous platform of Netflix after reaching 111 million accounts in his debut something that is extremely impressive and that will undoubtedly be something difficult to overcome.

That’s right, the series south korean has snatched the position from ‘The Bridgertons’, with only 87 million in its first four weeks.

From there, they are followed by series such as ‘Lupine’, ‘The Witcher’, ‘S3x0 / Vida’ and season 3 of ‘Stranger Things’, which have been the most watched series so far.

As you may remember, it had been anticipating for a few weeks, however, it is finally a reality: The squid game already has a new record on Netflix and has become the most watched series at its launch in the history of the platform. of entertainment.

The South Korean series developed by Hwang Dong-hyuk has snatched the title that until now held The Bridgertons and has done so far exceeding the figures of the romantic period fiction.

If the adaptation of Julia Quinn’s literary saga was seen in its first four weeks by 82 million accounts, the bloody series about the survival game that has obsessed half the world has reached no less than 111 million accounts on the platform in less than a month since its debut on September 17.

It should be noted that the good news has been shared by the platform on social networks, through a video designed for fans, in which the guards in charge of developing the game thank them for the incredible audience data.

On the other hand, that this would happen, Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos had already warned just 10 days after its launch, when the series had already been at the top of the most popular for a few days, it was becoming more and more famous among subscribers were the fruit of word of mouth and began to go viral on social media.

Then the manager of the platform had it clear, that “The Squid Game” could be Netflix’s biggest title if the first audience results are maintained, and it seems that if they were maintained.

In this way, The Squid Game has reached more than 100 million subscribers within the famous Netflix platform, but that does not mean that all of them have remained, test by test, during the nine episodes that make up its first season.

As is well known, the platform counts as a viewing when at least two minutes of a program are watched.

Thus, The Squid Game adds another milestone on the red logo platform, since it had already become the first Korean original series to sneak into the Top 10 of the most popular and was also the most watched non-English-speaking series of the platform.