Although it has been more than a month since the premiere of The Squid Game – 100%, the scope of the South Korean production is still observed in the world and some parents and school authorities are not pleased with the situation. According to a new report from The Guardian, UK schools recommend that children not watch the series due to its high violent content. Netflix never imagined the wave that its content would generate outside of South Korea.

By now many know what it is about The Squid Game: Hundreds of people are recruited for a series of deadly dynamics based on South Korean children’s games; those who fail die and those who survive aspire to earn millions of won to help them get over their suffocating debts. The success of Squid Game it was perceived from the first days and now children of all countries are imitating the games of the series, but some are already raising their voice about the situation.

The Central Bedfordshire school board, in the south of the United Kingdom, sent emails to parents in the district after discovering six-year-old children imitating the games of the Korean series; invites you not to allow your children to watch The Squid Game due to its classification for over 15 years and the abundance of scenes with explicit violence. You can read a fragment of the message below:

Recently, there have been some worrying reports of children and young people ‘playing’ Squid while in school. Squid Game is also being viewed through other platforms such as YouTube and TikTok, and given the popularity of the games in the series, the developers have created several mini-games based on Squid Game on Roblox and other platforms. We highly recommend that children do not watch Squid Game. The series is quite graphic, with a lot of violent content.

Parents may be able to prohibit their children from viewing The Squid Game On Netflix, however, on other platforms such as YouTube or TikTok you can find much, much content from the series that does not escape the eyes of the little ones. It is here that the problem deviates not to The Squid Game, but to the use that children give to mobile devices. “Red light, green light” has already become too popular, perhaps it is something that cannot be contained at this point.

Although fans are looking forward to a second season of The Squid Game, The truth is that Netflix has not given any signs regarding its development. The first was a challenge for Dong-hyuk Hwang, its director and screenwriter, who wrote it more than ten years ago but only until 2019 was it noticed by Netflix. With such a history, the preparation of new chapters does not sound like something that will be ready soon, with all the pressure that exists on the shoulders of the creator.

Netflix has to make a great effort if it wants a hypothetical second season of The Squid Game have the same impact as the first. The series was cheaper than other major titles on the platform such as Stranger Things and The Crown – 100%, but it has brought him out of the ordinary earnings, bigger than many Hollywood movies. The red giant of streaming is just waiting for the waters to calm down to launch into the new adventure, we just hope that they do not throw themselves into the excessive exploitation that has already been seen in spent franchises in the entertainment industry.

