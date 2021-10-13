Without a doubt The Squid Game – 100% is a global phenomenon that has motivated debates and conversations around the world, but in the same way, it can have unexpected consequences when certain rules are not respected. The show shows very violent scenes and is clearly made for an adult audience, but everything indicates that some children have seen it without parental supervision, or worse, with their own parents, and later have wanted to imitate the games they saw in the real life, with dire consequences.

You may also like: Carla Ávila, Mexican actress in The Squid Game, talks about how complicated the Korean industry is

The Squid Game It is about a life and death competition to which hundreds of people who are in debt and have no way to pay are invited. After the first game, which consists of running when a doll says green light and stopping when it says red light, it is clear to the participants that they are risking their lives, and then they have the opportunity to cancel the event by voting, but their precarious state makes almost all return.

The following games are no less deadly, life is wagered on each of these forms of children’s entertainment, and everything makes sense in the work because it is a criticism of the capitalist system and the hyper-competitiveness that exists in countries like Korea, but it is when children interpret what they see on the screen as something worthy of imitation that problems begin. According to the Manchester Evening News, several schools are sending messages to parents to warn them about the danger of the series from possible “copycat” attacks.

A dad in London shared via Twitter that his son’s school sent a letter announcing that the children were playing their own Squid Game and that the parents would be penalized:

I can’t believe my children’s school had to send a letter telling parents that children are playing their own version of The Squid Game and that parents will be penalized if their children imitate The Squid Game. The popularity of this program is at the next level.

Also read: The Squid Game: now they accuse the series of racism and a Korean writer responds

A school in Belgium warned that children were beating “eliminated” players in their version of The Squid Game, as well as in the series these were assassinated when losing. Another school in the UK had to give lessons on “violence and harm” to counter the popularity of the Netflix show, and a spokesperson said students were taught about the risks of viewing content that was not suitable for minors.

In other times less attention was paid to bullying in almost any of its manifestations, but in recent years much attention has been paid to the problem, which can lead to trauma, low self-esteem, and even severe physical damage to those affected. For the situation we cannot blame Netflix, but the parents who do not monitor what their children watch, and the fact that they do not teach them that not everything they see on television is worthy of imitation.

The success of The Squid Game It has been overwhelming globally and could become the most watched series in Netflix history. For weeks it has been in the first place of the most seen in several countries; in Mexico just a few days ago it gave its first place to Venom – 35%, a film that was boosted in popularity by the premiere of its sequel, Venom: Carnage Liberado – 45%.

According to what was seen at the end of the first season, it seems that we will have more than The Squid Game in the future, although the creator of the series says that it will be very different from the first season. In recent weeks, the popularity of series more or less similar to The Squid Game as Alice in Borderland – 90% and Sweet Home – 82%.

Don’t leave without reading: The Squid Game: learn about the event that inspired the series