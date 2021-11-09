The Squid Game – 100% became the biggest hit for Netflix and stayed for several weeks as the most watched by subscribers. Although it seemed to everyone an unexpected result, the platform’s senior executives had great faith in the project and hoped that it would be the international title that would help extend the scope of the service, as series such as La Casa de Papel – 70 had already tried. % or Dark – 90%. Of course, although creator Hwang Dong-hyuk conceived it as a single installment, its popularity soon encouraged him to continue the story with a second season.

We could not say that the series has an entirely original story, but it is true that it does so in a very coherent way and with such a careful script that it allows the evolution of characters that go beyond being just good or bad. The Squid Game shows us how a group of people agree to participate in these deadly games with the promise of taking a lot of money if they are winners. Of course, capitalism, the abuse of the elite, the fine line between committing a crime and surviving at all costs, become the key points that manage to differentiate the show from others with similar themes, such as Alice in Borderland – 90%.

Memes, spoilers, fan-fiction and complaints around the world about the explicit violence it shows are just some of the proofs of its success, and it is not news that Netflix wants to exploit it as much as possible. At the end of The Squid Game, the protagonist Seong Gi-hun is the winner of the grand prize after beating his best friend in the last game that gives the show its name. In this confrontation, he cannot cross the line to murder the man he grew up with, but the rules are clear and he stands last. The last part of the final chapter reveals several secrets, including the true organizer of the games and the fact that Gi-hun feels so guilty that he is not able to use the millions that belong to him. It is also clear that the games still exist and although the protagonist has the opportunity to go with his daughter and start a new life, he prefers to risk himself to defeat those who tortured him.

This open ending was the definitive ending of the series, as explained on many occasions by the creator, who worked for years developing each part of the story. After being rejected several times, Netflix found potential in the idea and decided to produce The Squid Game, which in fact did not cost as much as other of his most popular series. This mix is ​​ideal for the streaming service as there was still the possibility of continuing with more episodes that are just as cheap and have a multi-million dollar result. So after weeks of indecision, it was finally confirmed that a second season is on the way.

AP Entertainment published a video where they interview Hwang Dong-hyuk and finally the plans for a second season are confirmed:

Well, there has been so much pressure, so much demand and so much love for a second season. So I feel like they don’t leave us a choice. But I can say that there will be a second season. It’s in my head right now. I am in the planning process. But I think it is too early to say when and how it will happen.

The screenwriter and director had long ago said that he and Netflix were in formal talks to see if there was a possibility of following the story in some way, and it seems that they found the right way. The streaming platform has not yet released an official statement, but considering that The Squid Game is the most successful series in its history, surely it will not take long to excite the fans.

On the other hand, many followers recognize that although the series has an open ending, it is not necessarily bad, because in some way it speaks of the reality that capitalism and the difference between social classes will never disappear. Although another edition of the games could easily be shown, this may not be the best as this is how ideas are easily exhausted. Repetition is not the option, especially when the protagonist now has the resources and fury necessary to take down the millionaires who promoted the game out of sheer boredom. A second season could be divided between showing the competition and Gi-hun following his own personal plan of justice. As the creator says, we still need to know exactly what will happen and when we can see it. Surely Netflix will speed up the matter so that the audience does not lose interest in this proposal.

