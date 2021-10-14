If you were left with many doubts or questions at the end of The Squid Game – 100%, it is not your fault. Much about the world that the series presents was deliberately left aside by the creator of the show and, although he himself admits that he would like to explore certain characters more, he explains that the great pressure there is, as a result of how popular it ended up being, It raises questions about whether it should go ahead with a second season.

Do not miss: The Squid Game: Viral TikTok demonstrates the true difficulty of the Honeybomb Challenge

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Dong-hyuk Hwang, creator of The Squid Game, says that although the series ends in an open ending, and has already thought about some topics that she would like to visit again, she doubts about making a second installment because now there is a lot of pressure for her since it has turned out to be one of the biggest The platform’s worldwide successes and popularity doesn’t always help:

You’re right, there is enormous pressure on me with such a large audience waiting for a second season. It’s because of all that pressure that I haven’t made up my mind about whether or not I should do a second season. But if you see it in a positive light, because many people have loved the first one and expect good things, and there are many who offer their opinion on where it should go, it could take ideas from fans around the world for the next season.

So there you have it, if you want to see what happened after Gi-hun turned his back on that plane, we might find out. The pressure to continue or not is nothing new in the industry. Whenever someone hits it, executives are quick to expect new ways to capitalize on the favorable response from the public, and with how hungry the platforms are for titles, it’s no wonder they want to push the Korean director to stick with it. Show.

In that same interview, Hwang revealed that some of the ideas he has to continue with the story are not necessarily about the protagonist, who is the winner of the huge monetary prize. Rather, you would like to know more about the leader of the soldiers who basically organizes and executes the operations of the game. Actually, very little was revealed about him in the original episodes.

We recommend: The Squid Game: Schools ask to ban the series because children are imitating their skills

The task of a second season of The Squid Game – 100% is also something to consider. This since the creator of the series was also the scriptwriter and director of the nine episodes, something that does not happen frequently in the industry, where a show has someone who coordinates it, a group of writers and another of directors who are they distribute the titanic work. Although something tells us that if you asked for a larger budget to shake off some responsibilities, you could get it without problems.

In case you don’t see it yet, The Squid Game is a series about a group of individuals who decide to risk their lives in a series of children’s games in exchange for a millionaire prize. The show is Netflix’s most successful launch with 111 million accounts that have already streamed the show on the platform. Do you think there is cloth for a second season? Only time will tell whether or not Hwang dares to continue with the tale.

Continue reading: Carla Ávila, Mexican actress in The Squid Game, talks about how complicated the Korean industry is