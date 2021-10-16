The Squid Game – 100% surprised Netflix and the world by becoming the most successful series on the platform, achieving the number one launch in the history of the company. The details added by the writer and director, Dong-hyuk Hwang, are detailed and interesting, but perhaps viewers did not notice some things in advance. A popular TikTok user reveals that the same series spoils the deaths of some of the protagonists in the opening chapters. Read on for all the details.

Do not miss: The Squid Game: Schools ask to ban the series because children are imitating their competitions

Netflix’s South Korean hit arrived quietly on September 17 and soon became the most watched of 94 countries, beating other high-caliber productions such as Sex Education – 100% or La Casa de Papel – 70%. Everyone started talking about The Squid Game and even imitating the dynamics; the memes and the conversations became abundant, increasing even more the numbers of reproduction in the platform. Squid Game He has the maximum crown and there is no other title in the picture that can beat him, for the moment.

Dana Wang, a TikTok user, shared material in which he reveals details about the deaths of the protagonists long before they occur in the final chapters, granting the characters circular and in some cases cruel closures. Obviously we will talk about spoilers below, if you have not seen the series we recommend not to continue reading.

We invite you to read: The Squid Game is used by North Korea as propaganda against South Korea

Jang Deok-su, the criminal who was betrayed by his colleague on a bridge and escaping by jumping into the water, dies after falling from the glass bridge; Kang Sae-byeok, threatens a man with a knife and demands that he fulfill his deal to take her to China, and later dies because of Sang-Woo, who sticks a knife in his neck; Ali, who before returning to the game takes money from his boss and escapes, is tricked by Sang-Woo, who takes his bag and leaves him; and then there is the treacherous Sang-Woo himself, a character who was going to commit suicide in a bathtub and then lose the squid game, taking his own life in the rain.

Squid Game it is an example that the South Korean entertainment industry is capable of delivering quality products that can surpass those made in Hollywood. In that country the public is delighted and the series continues to be a source of pride; The same thing also happens on the outside, a fact that propels the hallyu wave to levels never seen before. Of course, the public is already waiting for a second season, however, the director does not feel very safe at the moment; for The Hollywood Reporter, Hwang recently spoke about his doubts:

There is enormous pressure on me with such a large audience waiting for a second season. It’s because of all that pressure that I haven’t made up my mind about whether or not I should do a second season. But if you see it in a positive way, […] could take ideas from fans around the world for the next season.

Netflix has not ordered the second season of The Squid Game, you must first be certain that Hwang it will return with a script as ambitious as the one of the previous chapters; we just hope that it will not take you more than ten years to develop and receive authorization. At the moment the screenwriter is enjoying the honeys of success and we will surely see him in the future with more projects and perhaps the story of Frontman, the character that everyone wants to know more about. Wait for more news about Squid Game here in ..

You may also be interested in: The Squid Game becomes the most successful launch in all of Netflix history