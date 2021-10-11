Nobody saw the success of ‘The Squid Game’ coming. Neither Netflix, which announced with surprise that the Korean series is on track to become the most watched series worldwide in the platform’s history; Nor of course the creator himself, who had been trying to place the project in a production company for 10 years.

But the fact is that a little less than a month after its premiere on September 17, Hwang Dong-hyuk’s series is a worldwide phenomenon. ‘The Squid Game’ has revolutionized the world and has become the most watched on Netflix in dozens of countries thanks to word of mouth and viral memes. For its creator it is not just a surprise: it is the realization that his personal story deserved to be told.

Because the series will start from a fictional and somewhat extreme premise (hundreds of people facing deadly versions of children’s games to win several million dollars), but without a doubt talks about very real issues such as the slab of capitalism on citizens, the anxiety generated by financial precariousness and the high competitiveness to which we submit in our society.

But for Hwang, in addition, ‘The Squid Game’ is a very intimate story: the two protagonists are based on their own lives. Seong Gi-hun (played by Lee Jung-jae) and Cho Sang-woo (played by Park Hae-soo) are somehow two versions of himself. “They represent my two facets,” he explained to CNN. “As Gi-hun, I was raised by a single mother in a financially troubled environment in Ssangmun-dong. At the same time, as Sang-woo, I went to Seoul National University and my entire ward complimented me and had high expectations. put on me “. In addition, to put a bow, both characters received the names of their two best friends.

Will there be a second season?

At the end of September we were still echoing the statements of Hwang Dong-hyuk, who, getting used to the idea of ​​the phenomenon that was beginning to form, claimed not to want to hear or talk about a possible second season. The filmmaker preferred to focus on a different project and was exhausted after the experience of taking ‘The Squid Game’ on his own. (He lost six teeth during the shoot due to stress).

But weeks go by and the series continues to accumulate viewers and relevance, so it is clear that on Netflix would be delighted to produce a second season. The director himself is opening up to the idea, although he continues to assure that he would not face the impossible mission of carrying out a continuation himself.

“Writing, producing and directing a solo series was a really huge task. When I think about doing the same for a second season, it personally worries me quite a bit. Nothing is confirmed yet at this point, but there are so many excited people that I’m really thinking about it.“.

Nobody saw the success of ‘The Squid Game’ coming. Neither Netflix, which announced with surprise that the Korean series is on track to become the most watched series worldwide in the platform’s history; Nor of course the creator himself, who had been trying to place the project in a production company for 10 years.

But the fact is that a little less than a month after its premiere on September 17, Hwang Dong-hyuk’s series is a worldwide phenomenon. ‘The Squid Game’ has revolutionized the world and has become the most watched on Netflix in dozens of countries thanks to word of mouth and viral memes. For its creator it is not just a surprise: it is the realization that his personal story deserved to be told.

Because the series will start from a fictional and somewhat extreme premise (hundreds of people facing deadly versions of children’s games to win several million dollars), but without a doubt talks about very real issues such as the slab of capitalism on citizens, the anxiety generated by financial precariousness and the high competitiveness to which we submit in our society.

But for Hwang, in addition, ‘The Squid Game’ is a very intimate story: the two protagonists are based on their own lives. Seong Gi-hun (played by Lee Jung-jae) and Cho Sang-woo (played by Park Hae-soo) are somehow two versions of himself. “They represent my two facets,” he explained to CNN. “As Gi-hun, I was raised by a single mother in a financially troubled environment in Ssangmun-dong. At the same time, as Sang-woo, I went to Seoul National University and my entire ward complimented me and had high expectations. put on me “. In addition, to put a bow, both characters received the names of their two best friends.

Will there be a second season?

At the end of September we were still echoing the statements of Hwang Dong-hyuk, who, getting used to the idea of ​​the phenomenon that was beginning to form, claimed not to want to hear or talk about a possible second season. The filmmaker preferred to focus on a different project and was exhausted after the experience of taking ‘The Squid Game’ on his own. (He lost six teeth during the shoot due to stress).

But weeks go by and the series continues to accumulate viewers and relevance, so it is clear that on Netflix would be delighted to produce a second season. The director himself is opening up to the idea, although he continues to assure that he would not face the impossible mission of carrying out a continuation himself.

“Writing, producing and directing a solo series was a really huge task. When I think about doing the same for a second season, it personally worries me quite a bit. Nothing is confirmed yet at this point, but there are so many excited people that I’m really thinking about it.“.