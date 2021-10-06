It is interesting to observe the impact that a product like The Squid Game – 100% has had on social networks. While Netflix makes countless long-forgotten series every year, this nine-part South Korean title continues to impress consumers around the world. But there are some who are also aware of alleged defects and do not think twice when displaying them on the web. Squid Game was accused of misogyny and now the creator exposes his perspective pointing out that this is not the case.

The Squid Game arrived on the Netflix platform on September 17, appearing in the catalog somewhat silently but exploding in a short time. The numbers of reproduction were increased and the memes did not wait. From one day to the next everyone was talking about Squid Game, of his strange mortal games and of his gaze on capitalism, the separation of wealth and the marginalization of millions. The synopsis reads: “Hundreds of short-money gamblers accept a strange invitation to compete in children’s games. Inside, an irresistible prize awaits them.”

Newsweek reports that some netizens are not pleased with the treatment of the women in The Squid Game, and point to Dong-hyuk Hwang for rendering them almost like objects in his script, leaving the most important plot inflections on the men. The South Korean scriptwriter and director offers a few words through Koreaboo, first talking about his intentions with the characters and then arguing that marking the series as misogynistic is wrong:

It was to show the actions of someone who can do anything (to survive) in an extreme situation. I thought it was an action that a human would do when he is in the worst situation. […] I thought it was a demonstration of those with power and how much they would look down on other humans. Not all the featured figures were women, each VIP would have had a woman and a man by their side as a figure. It is not accurate to say that it is an objectification of women. I used body paint to show how VIPs object to humans.

In a meeting with the South Korean newspaper The Dong-a Ilbo, Hwang He asks some fundamental questions about the state of perpetual competition in his country and in the rest of the world: “Why do we risk our lives to compete with each other? Where did the competition start and where is it headed? ” Not infrequently South Korea has been singled out as a highly superficial nation in which money has a very special place, marking an extreme line of differentiation between people, even affecting human relationships to levels where the wealthy always will be above.

The Squid Game it still remains at the top of the top 10 on Netflix. The memes and conversations surrounding the series have increased the numbers of reproduction even more, so much so that even an Internet provider in South Korea has already sued the red streaming giant for exerting greater data consumption due to the success of the series. Although there are no details about a second season yet, it is highly likely that the company will greenlight more episodes, however, it is worth wondering if they will have enough potential as the first ones. Of course the public is eager for more content, however, Hwang He already stated that the development of the series was very tiring for him, so it will probably take a long time to get his new ideas in order.

