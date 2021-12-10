The film and television industry was seriously affected by the global pandemic, which not only caused the massive closure of commercial theaters around the world, but also paused million-dollar productions that were slow to recover. Faced with this obstacle, streaming platforms emerged as the great saviors, which was a great benefit to their reputation, since they have been trying for years to convince the public and experts that their productions deserve the same treatment as others. In addition to the tapes that were finally released on streaming services, 2021 saw the arrival of great series such as The Squid Game – 100%, What If …? – 84%, The Wheel of Time – 57% and Things to clean – 100%, among many others.

For the convenience of many, platforms such as Netflix, Amazon and Hulu never stopped releasing exclusive titles, while other companies focused on successfully launching their own services. The birth of Disney +, Star + and HBO Max has not been easy at all, but little by little they are occupying a place among the public that finds reasons to commit to a monthly payment. In that sense, the series are the best excuse to pay, because if a title catches you, you will be there until the end.

The 2021 presented new seasons and new titles that became great successes, while others have not obtained the expected results, as happened with Hawkeye – 87% or Cowboy Bebop – 67%, whose cancellation was announced less than a month before its expected release. The bets of each platform are getting bigger and riskier. In particular, Netflix is ​​doing its best to remain the newest service. Along the way, he has had to cancel several series to give opportunity to other projects such as a live action of One piece and the adaptation of The Sandman.

2022 already has many anxious, as series such as House of the Dragon, The lord of the rings, Peacemaker, Moon knight, and new seasons of popular titles like Stranger Things – 76%, The Umbrella Academy – 93%, The Crown – 100%, Ozark – 90%, Euphoria – 76%, Raised by Wolves – 86%, among others. For now, the results of Google Trends In Mexico, on the most sought-after series on the server, they make it clear that fanaticism always prevails and it is not surprising to see a couple of UCM productions.

Find out here the list of the 10 most searched series in Google:

1.- The squid game – 100%

2.- WandaVision – 95%

3.- Bridgerton – 92%

4.- Cobra Kai – 95%

5.- The Heartless

6.- Sex Education

7.- Loki – 96%

8.- Who Killed Sara? – 79%

9.- Kakegurui

10.- True Beauty

Netflix changed the way in which the audience consumes television series, promoting marathons. The platform helped make audiences more restless and impatient, as it immediately premiered all episodes of a season instead of following the weekly pattern. Like many other things, this causes conflict. On the one hand, spoilers are present on social networks much faster than normal, and those who do not see the episodes in the first hours can miss the original experience. On the other hand, fans quickly finish a series and immediately want more, so in the time between seasons, in which many other series also arrive, they sometimes lose interest. Other services prefer to keep tradition and their success shows that the public will accept the format they give it.

