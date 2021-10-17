In the world of streaming that has now encompassed the attention of everyone from viewers to creators, it would seem that to be a success you need to invest exorbitant amounts of money. Today everyone wants to be there because of the great results that have been obtained, but taking that step is scary because you never know what the public will win. In fact, this is the reason why so many great productions are canceled.

Keep reading: The Squid Game: Carlos Loret de Mola and Brozo make a parody of the series

There we have Mindhunter – 94%, and many others, which were programs very well received by critics, but having such a specific audience group, the income it generates does not reach what has already been invested, and therefore it is not convenient for the company to continue spending money with it. On the other hand, there are the series that from one moment to the next become a trend among viewers and their reception is impressive, but to achieve this it is not always necessary to spend so much money on production.

Each of the platforms that exist today offer their own original content, in addition to the extensive catalog they have, and each of their productions must meet certain expectations if it wants to continue. Today, Netflix is ​​the one who continues to lead in terms of this type of original productions of all types and genres; not for nothing is it called the streaming giant.

Recently The Squid Game – 100% became the most watched series on the platform, and after a few weeks of its premiere it continues to be the subject of conversation, controversy and even parodies. But was it a great investment by Netflix? Not really. According to what Bloomberg reports (via Comic Book), Netflix spent just USD $ 21 million on the first season of the show created by Hwang Dong-hyuk, which is summarized in USD $ 2.4 million invested in each of the episodes.

Continue with: The Squid Game spoiled the deaths of its protagonists from the first chapters

These amounts are well below other Netflix blockbusters. For example, The Crown – 100% has a budget of USD $ 10 million for each episode, while Stranger Things has received close to USD $ 8 million for each episode as well. Of course the productions are different, some invest more in set design, makeup or costumes, while others focus all their resources on special effects and even on their own cast.

But who decides which will be the most successful program is the audience. It is important to remember that The Squid Game Nor did it have such an easy path despite being cheap, as its creator assured that the script was kept for almost eight years because of how difficult it was to convince someone to bet on it. So far it has not been confirmed if there will be other seasons to continue showing these deadly games.

It may interest you: The Squid Game is used by North Korea as propaganda against South Korea

While Hwang Dong-hyuk He has commented that at least a second season is not in his plans yet, he assured The Hollywood Reporter that there are still certain things that he would like to explore, such as the story of the police officer and his brother, as well as delve deeper into the suit recruiter. who hands the card to Seong Gi-Hun in the first episode.