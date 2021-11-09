It’s official: Netflix’s “The Squid Game” series will return for a second season despite the fact that most South Korean television shows are only one season long.

“Yes, there will be a second season,” said Hwang Dong-hyuk, its creator and director, at a red carpet celebration Monday night in Los Angeles.

“It’s already in my head and I’m in the process of planning it, but I think it’s too early to talk about when and how it will happen. So I promise you this, Gi-hun will be back. He will do something for the world, ”Hwang said.

“I almost feel like they didn’t leave us a choice,” he added. “There has been so much pressure, so much demand and so much love for a second season.”

However, a Netflix spokesperson told CNBC that a second season of the show is “under discussion, but not yet confirmed.”

Starring Lee Jung-jae as Seong Gi-hun and others in the cast, “The Squid Games” focuses on people who are so desperate for money that they risk their lives to play a series of deadly childhood games for a grand prize in cash.

The dystopian survival drama has reportedly become the biggest television show in Netflix history, and with that success has come global recognition from its stars.

Model and actress Jung Ho-yeon is used to traveling the world, but this time, when she arrived in Los Angeles from Korea, she met her first fan at the airport: an immigration officer who asked for her autograph.

Actor Park Hae-soo, who plays Jo Sang-woo on the series, said that he “made the big decision” to open an Instagram account: “Now I really wanted to communicate with the world and everyone.”

And lead actor Lee Jung-jae, who has been working in Korea for more than 25 years, has seen his life change because now he is also recognized on the streets of America. “It’s amazing, isn’t it? People just come and say hello to me, ”Lee said. “I really don’t know how to respond to all that love. It’s great to be able to meet the fans who have loved and watched the show so much. “

The cast and creator of “Squid Games” dream of working on a Hollywood production one day. On Monday, Jung jokingly yelled on the red carpet, “Hey guys, call our agent!”

After premiering on Netflix in September, “The Squid Game” quickly gained millions of fans around the world, holding the number one spot on Netflix’s 10 most popular shows for weeks. In its first 28 days on the platform, 111 million users watched the show for at least two minutes, the most of any other series during that time period.

As of last week, it has already racked up more than 3 billion viewed minutes according to the Nielsen meter, and is projected to make Netflix worth $ 891 million, according to leaked internal documents acquired by Bloomberg.

Speaking to the Variety portal in late September after the show’s premiere, and before it skyrocketed to fame, Hwang said he would consider employing a writers room and multiple directors if he had to do a season 2.

“I don’t have well-developed plans for ‘Squid Game 2’,” he said at the time. “It is quite exhausting to think about it. But if he did, he certainly wouldn’t do it alone. I would consider using a writers room and I would want several experienced directors. “