Just in time for Christmas the cheapest electric scooter from Xiaomi is available with free and fast shipping.

Electric scooters have long been one more urban element that we see every day. One of the cheapest electric transportation methods you can get today and one that makes life easier for many people.

If you want to have your own electric scooter just before Christmas you have the opportunity right now thanks to this offer from Amazon. Xiaomi Mi Electric Scooter Essential It is now on sale for 299 euros.

This Xiaomi electric scooter is somewhat less powerful than the standard model. It has 20 km of battery autonomy with 25 km / h of maximum speed.

This Xiaomi scooter is one of the cheapest sold by this well-known brand. Its normal price is 349 euros, so you have a scooter to tour your city at the best possible price.

Xiaomi Mi Electric Scooter Essential is a durable scooter with a autonomy of 20 kilometers. Reach a maximum speed of 20 km / h that you can take advantage of to arrive before your meetings.

It has 8-inch wheels, rear disc brake and a weight of 12 kilograms. Plus, it can be folded down in just a couple of seconds to make it easy to climb stairs or store anywhere.

Many people use this scooter in combination with their car, leaving it in a parking lot and using this cheap and clean method of transportation for those last few kilometers. It is one of the best ways not only to save money, you will also skip traffic jams in your city.

This Xiaomi Mi Electric Scooter Essential is one of the best electric scooters you can give away this christmas, especially to students so that they can get from one place to another earlier.

Take advantage of this Amazon offer for only 299.99 euros and if you hurry, it will arrive before Christmas.

If you buy it from you get it with free and fast shipping, so you will have plenty of time to save it and give it away at Christmas. Prime is totally free for the first 30 days and you can cancel it whenever you want.

