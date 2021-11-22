The manager of the Caracas Lions José Alguacil gave a statement analyzing how the team is doing in the LVBP season.

The journalist Guillermo Liñares interviewed the Caracas helmsman, where he took stock of how the team played in the first half of the season.

The manager began by saying that despite all the problems that have been presented to them that have been primarily health, they finished the first half of the season playing for 500.

Sheriff insisted that they are in the classification, although not in the place that the fans expect, but they are in the fight, where a new week begins and they will continue in the fight.

Regarding the game with Magellan that the Lions played in the fifth week, he stated the following:

“The game against Magellan did not affect us mentally. Yes it was painful but the best fighters get off the floor and continue in the fight. We took a game off Lara by losing by one and 2 outs and we won. We go out to win every day ”.

In relation to one of the team’s veteran players such as Ronny Cedeño and the slump he is experiencing, Alguacil said the following:

“Ronny Cedeño is a bat of experience, someone who is old enough and you have to take him little by little. Ronny is not the same now after 5-6 hours of bus travel. I know him and we know what he can give us ”.

Author: Carlos Quijada

Twitter and Instagram: @abogado_quijada.