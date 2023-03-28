The steelbook of the tape is filtered and it is spectacular

Two months after the premiere of Super Mario Bros. The Movie, fans of the plumber, Nintendo and video games will be able to purchase the steelbook in 4K Ultra HD Blu Ray, exactly on June 6 and of which the first images have already been leaked.

According to a report published on the website of Hobby Consolesthe image of the “Power Up Edition” of the tape has been filtered, which comes with the typical metal box and two discs, one with the feature film and the other with extra content from Super Mario Bros.

The report adds that, initially in the United States, the purchase of the steelbook will be exclusive through Best Buy. This one will have a design of a mushroom on a black background. Inside it is more colorful and, clearly, it is a tribute to the Mushroom Kingdom.

Everything you need to know about Super Mario Bros. The Movie

The Super Mario Bros. movie, directed by Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic, will be released on April 7, 2023 in the United States and on April 28, 2023 in Japan.

In addition to having Chris Pratt (Guardians of the Galaxy) as the lead, the cast will include Charlie Day (Pacific Rim) as Luigi, Anya Taylor-Joy (The Queen’s Gambit) as Princess Peach, Jack Black (School of Rock ) will be Bowser, Keegan-Michael Key (Toy Story 4) will be the voice of Toad, and Seth Rogan (Superbad) is Donkey Kong, among other characters.

Illumination will produce the film, while Universal will distribute it. The script will come from the hands of Matthew Fogel who, as seen in the first trailer, will have as its plot a Mario who has the mission of recovering the Super Star, taken by Bowser, the most fearsome of all the threats he will face and that he keeps his brother Luigi prisoner.

