Keep up the show, keep up the party in San Francisco. The Warriors are by far, hands down, the best team in the NBA right now. And when it is not yet known if a few hopefuls are going or coming, the Warriors go. Boy they do. And the return of Klay Thompson is approaching, the re-assembly of the Splash Brothers. Because the other, his brother of the triples, does not stop: Stephen Curry fused the Chicago Bulls (119-93) a good team that arrived at the Bay without Vucevic but with morale through the roof. What it served for: un good start, yes (23-29 the first quarter). And a 63-33 straddling the second quarter and the third, a partial in which the Warriors (as in the old days) are used to bursting the rivals if they have been able to make the rubber until the break.

They are seven victories in a row, all for at least 13 points and four of them for more than 20. And an 11-1 total. The only defeat, at home and in overtime, after a comeback by the Memphis Grizzlies, the team that left the season without a playoffs (in the final round of the play in). There have been eight games in a row on his court, now there are four exits with step, watch out for that game, through Brooklyn (on Wednesday). They will be reunited with Kevin Durant, who is at the MVP level … exactly like Stephen Curry, which finished the Bulls with 40 points, 5 assists and 9/17 on 3s. A +31 in 34 minutes. He has two games with at least 9 triples this season, the only player to reach that figure this season. In his career he has 36. The next with more, James Harden and Damian Lillard, are at 9. The fourth, by the way (7), is Klay Thompson. And Curry is on his way to his fourth season with 5 triples on average per game. Something that no one else has ever done. Already, added playoffs and regular season, he is the player with the most triples in history (3,366 by Ray Allen’s 3,358). In the official data, the regular season, strides toward an Allen he will surpass in December: 2,896 to 2,973.

The work of Draymond Green and Looney and the background production of Wiggins contributed to Warriors that are very deep: Looney, Iguodala, Bjelica, Porter, Toscano-Anderson, the emergence of Gary Payton II and, now, of Jonathan Kuminga, number 7 in the last draft who left eight points and a couple of dunks in a row in the fourth quarter. And missing Klay and James Wiseman. So, as if not to take these Warriors seriously. LaVine scored 23 points for an out-of-the-box, out-of-the-box Bulls who are doing well but not at the top of the NBA. There, with an infernal defense and an attack catapulted by the historic Curry, the Warriors are in command for now.

