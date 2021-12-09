Just one day after the whirlwind that was the Nets game, and not just because of what happened on the court, the Mavericks show their bitch side. The seasoned Grizzlies embers of Marc Gasol and Mike Conley came through Wednesday night’s match at the FedEx Forum like a spirit despite the fact that the team Jenkins now coaches is nothing like that. But, in the mud, in the contest, in the pride, Dallas won. Texans should be congratulated for getting a victory like this despite the fact that the great star, Ja Morant, was not on the other side, who to his ankle injury has joined the ban on gambling to confine himself when entering the protocol against the coronavirus . They already had Kidd’s too much against to think of anyone else.

In Tennessee the day was resolved late and by few details. Defense predominated more. The Mavericks needed one more game to cope with their insecurities, although Doncic (10/19) and Porzingis (6/13) were really on target going to the basket. The Grizzlies gave up at home for 96-104 and they end, curiously in the absence of their best player, a streak of five consecutive victories.

For this game, the Slovenian star of the Mavericks was still a doubt due to his ankle discomfort. But, like a day before, he played. Their weight mismatches were the talk of the previous day, even more so than squandering the advantage they squandered against one of the favorites to win the championship, but in these cases what a player of his level does is keep quiet, lower the head and get the best of you next time. Exactly what happened. He also had the virtue of, seeing that other regulars in the annotation like Hardaway or Brunson did have problems, to put Bullock well in the wheel, a company that is not being easy at all, to help with outside shots. The Mavericks needed every point and resolved in the final five minutes.

Anyone who watched the first half and turned off the television would think the game couldn’t get any more muddy. Make no mistake, he had a good dose of showmanship in attack, but they were not the main ones. That person would be wrong: the moments in which the game was decided were a hodgepodge of refereeing decisions, pikes, applaudible streaks and tension that seemed like a different environment than a regular season game in the NBA. There Doncic signed one of his winning shots, the wildest, and similar levels of hysteria were reached, although not like that. In the last six minutes, six techniques were pointed out, to get an idea. Right there the Mavs gave the pull, squeezing the situation perfectly: in four minutes, from +2 to +12 from Doncic, with two triples, two actions from Bullock and two small contributions from Porzingis and Brunson. The Grizzlies in which Santi Aldama plays (2 points), super accelerated, did not measure their strength well and were left without options due to their own demerit. Doncic (26) and Porzingis (19) left a good taste in the mouth despite the fact that the two are physically limping and after a difficult defeat to manage, also due to the short time until this appointment, and with them Dallas cuts harmful conversations and negative dynamics.