In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

Among all the iPhone models that Apple has put on the market (four), the standard is the most desired. It is out of stock everywhere.

They only went on sale a few days ago, and the iPhone 13 they are already sold out. High demand and the semiconductor crisis are to blame. But Amazon has gotten some units, so do not miss the opportunity before they are sold out.

Take the new one iPhone 13 with 256GB of storage at a price of 1,029 euros. Sold and shipped by Amazon in one day. It is the red version, but if you are not convinced you can always put a nice cover on it.

The iPhone 13 is the most sought after model for its good balance between price, performance, and size. With its premium design, brighter OLED screen, new A15 processor, camera improvements, and more battery life, it’s a safe bet.

The new iPhone 13 includes an OLED screen, the new A15 Bionic processor, a higher capacity battery and 2 12 megapixel cameras with 47% more low light performance.

Have a 6.1-inch OLED screen and resolution 2,532 x 1,170 pixels at 60 Hz. The brightness has increased from 600 to 800 nits, and it is compatible with Dolby Vision.

Premieres the new A15 processor, up to 15% more powerful, with improved artificial intelligence. This model has 256 GB storage, more than enough not to fear space problems.

The quality of the cameras has improved with the inclusion of a main sensor and a 12 Mpx wide angle. The selfie camera also has the same resolution, with a 3D sensor to apply depth.

The 3,240 mAh battery guarantees complete autonomy for the whole day. The fast charge is not very fast, 20W, but it also has wireless charging at 15W and magnetic charging with MagSafe.

If you like to keep up to date with the latest offers and product recommendations, you can follow them in real time on the Computerhoy.com channel on Telegram, where we will keep you informed of the latest technology discounts.

Actually suffice to say that It’s the iPhone of 2021, and if you are a fan of the brand you know that you will not be disappointed.

Take the new one iPhone 13 with 256GB of storage at a price of 1,029 euros. Sold and shipped by Amazon in one day. It is the red version, but if you are not convinced you can always put a nice cover on it.

In this article, ComputerHoy receives a commission from its affiliate partners for each purchase you make through the product links that we have included, something that in no case represents an additional cost for you. However, our recommendations are always independent and objective. You can check our affiliate policy here.