01/03/2022 at 17:10 CET

Pablo Laso, Real Madrid basketball coach, highlighted on the eve of the game against BAXI Manresa “the solid results” and the “competitiveness” of the team “despite lack of continuity in some games “ in this period marked by casualties caused by covid-19.

“I would stay with the solidity of the results. We have lacked continuity in some games but we do have it in the results. Winning 13 games out of 14 speaks highly of teamwork. The calendar is very demanding and I highlight the team’s ability to be competitive, “said the Vitorian.

Real Madrid has been one of the teams most affected by covid-19 in this month of December, so much so that games had to be postponed. In fact, Laso himself tested positive and this matchday 17 of the League means his return to the Madrid bench.

No problems after covid19

“Two games have been postponed and that has its good and bad parts. We have recovered players, they are doing well and we have not had any problems. There have been many players with COVID-19 but we have been able to train the last two days well and we are recovered from the efforts of the matches, “he said.

“On the other hand, You lose the rhythm of playing where we were We return to the competition against a team that is doing things very well during the season, and that he has also had to suffer this break, “he added.

The Whites’ rival, Baxi Manresa, arrives at the meeting occupying fifth place in the competition. The Madrid coach praised the work of his rival counterpart.

“A good Manresa”

“Pedro Martínez has made Manresa play basketball very well. Players have changed, but they have been finding the style that he wants. It is a complete team, he is very clear about what he plays and is a very difficult opponent to win at home, “he said.

In addition, Laso valued the players of the rival team: “They have very athletic centers like Sima, Bako and Moneke, a shooting center like Maye. They have a lot of outside players to rotate and the incorporation of Vaulet in the three can come in handy. Then a player like Thomasson on whom the attack turns. “