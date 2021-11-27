CSAR URRUTIA

MADRID

Updated on Saturday, 27 November 2021 – 01:41

The top of the maximum contribution bases that the Government prepares will trigger at least 5,600 million in the State’s income. The reinforcement of Social Security income is the path chosen by the Executive to make the pension system more sustainable.

The Minister of Social Security, Jos Luis Escriv, in the plenary session of the Congress of Deputies last Wednesday. . / Marshal MARISCALEFE

The increase in contributions applied by the Government to finance the pension reserve fund will be boosted with the stoppage of the maximum contribution bases, a second measure whose approval is scheduled for 2022 and which will mean an increase in income.e 5,600 million euros in Social Security income, according to a report by the consulting firm Willis Towers Watson Espaa in collaboration with the Research Group on Pensions and Social Protection of the University of Valencia and the University of Extremadura.

In a structural reform of the pension system divided into two sections, the Government is in a position to have the first one approved for next January 1, although to achieve this it has left open several fronts with businessmen in the social dialogue and with the parties that are members of the Toledo Pact.

Negotiations for the second tranche include complicated issues such as a new calculation period for calculating the retirement pension, the launch of occupational pension plans and the stoppage of contributions as part of the reinforcement of Social Security income, among others. “Difficult times are coming for pensions in the social dialogue”, sources of this forum that brings together unions and employers predict. If the alarm among pensioners due to the lengthening of the listing careers is what most unleashes Escriv’s nerves, the same happens with businessmen and contributions. Perhaps as a forecast, Escriv has already advanced to reverse the current dynamics, reducing space to companies and unions and transferring the role to Parliament.

For the moment, the reforms promoted by the Government have emphasized bolster the system for the next few decades with increased revenue by contributions to offset the growing expense derived from the retirement of the baby boom generation and the commitment to revalue pensions with the CPI. In 2022, income from contributions, the system’s main financing route, will grow by 9%, up to 136,345 million euros, although it is not enough to cover the agency’s budget, which amounts to 171,165 million euros.

The increase in income will be increased as the maximum contribution bases rise by 1.7% next year. The Government points out that the main impulse will come from the recovery of economic activity, without specifying whether in that calculation would be, for example, the effect of an increase in the Minimum Interprofessional Salary (SMI) to 1,000 euros from the current 965 on the prices of the up to four million salaries estimated by UGT that are directly and indirectly affected by the measure.

Already As of 2023, the new finalist quotation of the intergenerational equity mechanism (MEI) will be activated that the Government processes to fill in the pension piggy bank in a decade. With a 0.6% surcharge to be distributed at 0.5% for companies and 0.5% for workers, estimates of the volume of income to be generated range between the 40,000 million expected by the Government and the little more than 20,000 million euros calculated by independent bodies such as BBVA Research.

Thus, the 127,224 million euros that companies and employed workers will pay in contributions (+ 9.7%) next year will continue to increase in the coming years with the expected stoppage. The maximum contribution bases currently stand at 4,070 euros per month or 48,841 euros per year.. From these remunerations the difference between the salary and the maximum base is exempt from contribution. With the stoppage that will arise in 2022, the contributions will be coupled with the salary, raising the income of the system. As a reference, as a whole, the 5,600 million euros that the measure will generate will reach only to cover 16% of the transfers that the state will make to Social Security in 2022. But it must be taken into account that Minister Escriv has assured that the measure will be accompanied by a proportional increase in the maximum pension for these contributors, with which it is possible to understand that the maximum pensions, currently set at 37,904 euros, will also be released. What is not clear is to what extent.

The destope is a measure that is recommended by the Toledo Pact and that Escriv execute. Congress “proposes that the relationship between the maximum contribution bases and the maximum pension be balanced between contributions made and benefits received to guarantee contributivity, but without undermining the solidarity dimension of the system.

This equilibrium assumes that There is a gap between maximum pensions and maximum bases that reached the ratio of 1.29 in 2021. “In the interval from 2010 to 2021, a maximum contribution base has been observed about 11,000 euros higher than the maximum pension, which affects the principle of contributory proportionality”, explains the Willis Towers Watson report.

Experts consider that the contribution stop will improve the sustainability of the system only if it is not accompanied in turn by a maximum pension stop or at least a significant increase in these at the end of a transitional period. That s, they warn, should be done with caution because for some companies it can be a significant increase in labor cost and, at the same time, a decrease in the net salary of the affiliates for the part of the Social Security contribution that corresponds to them.

According to the criteria of

The Trust Project Learn more