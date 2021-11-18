VCTOR MARTNEZ

vmartinez_EM

Updated on Thursday, 18 November 2021 – 02:03

The increase in the cost of gas in Europe translates into a 16% rise in the receipt of 11 million Spanish households.

Poster of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline.

Between the German city of Lubmin, located on the Baltic Sea coast, and Madrid there are almost 2,500 kilometers away. A car would take more than 23 hours to travel this distance without stopping, but news is capable of joining the two points in just a few minutes and turning the already stressed European energy market upside down. The example has been the recent stoppage of the German gas pipeline Nord Stream 2, the great gas infrastructure that connects this country with the Russian hydrocarbon deposits.

The suspension of the authorization in its concession by the German energy regulator has already had its first impact on the price of electricity paid by millions of Spanish consumers. Today, the cost of a megawatt hour will be a 16% more expensive upon reaching 225 euros, its maximum registration in a month.

How is it possible that a bureaucratic incident in a gas pipeline that is not yet in operation has an immediate impact on the price of electricity in Spain? The answer lies in speculation in the European gas market, which yesterday soared its price by 15% in the face of a potential shortage in Germany in the coming months. The Nord Stream 2 was scheduled to go live before the end of this year after more than three years of work. However, the suspension of the authorization process will foreseeably delay its start-up.

The higher cost of gas in Europe was reflected in the Spanish gas market itself, which today has experienced a rise of 14%. This market sets the price that Spanish electricity companies buy to burn in their gas thermal plants and generate electricity. And the news in Germany has coincided with a moment in which gas has become the second source of electricity generation in the country due to the technical interruption of several nuclear power plants. The result is a sharp rise in the price of electricity that breaks with the ‘truce’ that this energy was giving in the first two weeks of November.

The new rebound in the electricity market is another bad news for Pedro Sanchez, which publicly promised to contain the rise in electricity so that when the year ended a Spanish household would pay the same price for electricity as in 2018. The Government has ended up approving measures that it denied to try to stop the rise -such as the reduction of VAT to 10% or the reduction of the regulated part of the receipt-, but despite his efforts the light has continued to rise uncontrollably.

This has raised the pressure on the Vice President of Ecological Transition, Teresa Ribera, which seeks more measures to continue contributing to the reduction of the invoice. Its last proposal was to use the energy generated by the oldest renewables to supply the regulated electricity tariff, reducing the enormous volatility that it currently suffers from being linked to the wholesale market.

However, this proposal did not have the support of consumer associations, renewable promoters and independent electricity companies of the three major electricity groups in the country, so Ribera has decided to put it on hold and start a new round of contacts with the sector to work on New measures.

