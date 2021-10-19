VICENTE LOZANO

Madrid

Updated on Tuesday, October 19, 2021 – 01:44

Fear among workers that production cuts will be transferred to employment if the government fails to stop the rise in prices.

Aceria de ArcelorMittal in Avils (Asturias) .JLCereijidoEFE

In the last few weeks, some of the most important industrial companies that have factories in Spain have announced cuts in their production that, if they are maintained over time, they will be transferred to employment. “Not to act urgently, the future employment of workers in strategic industrial sectors is going to be threatened due to the announcements of activity cessation, relocation of productions outside our country and the application of ERTE and ERE, some of which are already being produced, “warns the UGT Industry Federation. Those companies involved in this first wave of reduction of production generate about 20,000 jobsmany of which are at risk if the current situation of high energy prices persists.

The Spanish electrointensive industry -metallurgy, iron and steel, cement, chemicals, ceramics, …- has always complained about the high energy cost that it supported against France or Germany, for example, which made the products manufactured here less competitive. But now we are in “the perfect storm” of rising energy costs, in electricity, gas, oil and CO2, as stated by Andrs Barcel, general director of the Unesid association. Although the rise in prices is general, it affects the sector in Spain more due to the Government’s deficient energy policy, which drives prices up. In September, for example, Spanish industry has paid the most expensive energy in Europe: 102.55 euros MW / h, compared to 43.83 euros in France and 69.19 in Germany.

This translates into a loss of competitiveness in the medium term that can put at risk the survival of some of the facilities in our country: ” industrial groups in the sector relocate production, with the consequent risk of the closure of productive capacities and job loss “they say in UGT. So far, no company has officially announced staff reductions, but fear is beginning to be felt among workers and in works councils.

ArcelorMittal, the largest steel group in the world employs 8,000 people in Spain and is going to do “short and selective stops” in some plants in Europe, including the Olaberra and Bergara from Gipuzkoa. Sidenor has reported that the price of electricity you pay has increased by 300% in the last year, resulting in a 25% increase in production costs. The company has decided stop the production of its largest plant, in Basauri (Vizcaya), twenty days until the end of the year. Sidenor employs in our country 1,500 people. The Spanish multinational Celsa has not announced any production halt, but warns that it will “probably” consider it if this situation continues; Celsa directly employs 7,500 people around the world.

The chemical company Fertiberiahas about 1,400 workers in Spain and Portugal and decided paralyze one of its plants during October, which employs 148 people. The company has communicated to the unions that, at the moment, it has no plans on the workforce. Asturiana de Zinc gives work to 1,000 people and at the end of September it started decrease production a few hours a day at the San Juan de Nieva plant (Asturias) and Ferroatlantic, which has about 550 employees, has closed one of the four furnaces it has in Boo de Guarnizo (Cantabria) and is considering taking its production to France and Norway.

Fernando Roig, president of the tile group Pamesa, stated yesterday in these pages that he will have to impact on prices the “catastrophic” impact of energy: “There is no other remedy. The increases will be between 10% and 20%” and will be applied immediately: as of November 1. But in a globalized economy this is a double-edged sword, because it can be a loss of customers and a reduction in billing that, in the end, affects the employment of companies.

