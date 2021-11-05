11/05/2021 at 15:58 CET

The storm arrives Blas to the Balearic Islands and the Mediterranean coast this weekend, the first named of this season, In principle, it will not have destructive power typical of tropical hurricanes, but it could cause waves of up to 14 meters and winds of more than 100 kilometers / hour in these areas.

Blas It is the first storm to which the State Meteorological Agency (Aemet) has named this season due “to the possibility that its nucleus may acquire characteristics of tropical or subtropical cyclones”, according to the Agency’s spokesman, Rubén of the Field.

The storm too will be the most prominent phenomenon of the first weekend of November Especially cold is expected throughout Spain, with temperatures between 5 and 10 degrees below normal at this time, generalized frosts and snow in the northern mountains, a situation that will continue until Monday 8, when more autumnal values ​​will recover .

Aemet calculates that It will be between the night of this Saturday and the first half of Sunday when the storm will form east or southeast of the Balearic Islands and hopes that it will not be very extensive but deep, being able to generate very strong wind, maritime storm and intense showers, mainly in the archipelago.

Despite the tropical or subtropical characteristics that Blas could have, meteorologists are not yet going to grant this storm the status of a cyclone, but they do speak of ‘medicán’ (from the fusion of the English terms’ Mediterranean ‘and’ hurricane ‘or Mediterranean hurricane, in Spanish) due to its characteristics.

And it is that the Aemet He hopes that Blas will cause waves in the Balearic Islands of more than 7 meters and even occasionally reach 14 meters at points on the coasts of Mallorca and Menorca during the night of Saturday and the day of Sunday.

In addition, the winds will blow continuously and with very intense gusts exceeding 90 or 100 kilometers / hour, accompanied by locally strong stormy showers.

In view of these forecasts, the shipping company Baleària has suspended the planned routes between Ciutadella and Alcúdia from the afternoon of this Friday until Monday due to the adverse weather situation expected in the Menorca channel.

For its part, the General Directorate of Civil Protection and Emergencies has advised extreme caution during the weekend in the interior of the Balearic Islands and areas of the Mediterranean side.

The forecasts suggest that on Saturday and Sunday the storm will also be noticed in the northeast of Catalonia and in points of the coast where the intensity of the wind will increase and there will be showers that will reach the Valencian Community.

Thus, until Monday 8 Catalonia and the Balearic Islands will be in Orange alert (significant risk) due to wind, strong waves and bad seas, while the Valencian Community and Murcia will have a yellow warning for the same phenomena, although less intense.

Cold temperatures

As for the rest of Spain, this Friday is expected abundant cloudiness, persistent rainfall in the central strip of the Cantabrian Sea and snow in the mountains of the northern half, at heights of 1,000 or 1,200 meters, and weaker in the Pyrenees.

The cold environment will persist until the beginning of next week, with temperatures lower than normal throughout the country and especially in areas of the interior of the peninsula because there the thermometers could read between 5 and 10 degrees less than usual at this time of year.

They wait frosts in mountain areasa, more intense in the Pyrenees, and in the moors of the northern plateau, where they could drop below five degrees below zero, as well as in areas of the northeast of Castilla-La Mancha, in the surroundings of Molina de Aragón and in points of Teruel province.

Maximum temperatures will also stay below 15 degrees in most of the interior of the peninsula and below 10 or 12 degrees in large areas of the northern half, according to Aemet.

As for the first three days of next week, slightly cloudy skies will prevail but stormy showers will continue in the Balearic Islands, locally strong especially in Mallorca and Menorca and weaker on the Mediterranean coast of the peninsula.

The intense winds and the maritime storm will continue in the Balearic Islands and Catalonia and it will be cloudy in the eastern Cantabrian, upper Ebro, north of Navarra and the Pyrenees, where it will snow above 1,000 and 1,500 meters on Monday.

Temperatures will rise notably on Monday, drop a bit on Tuesday and rebound on Wednesday, with some night frosts.

As of Thursday the 11th, the showers could continue in the Balearic Islands, but they are already losing intensity and it is possible that the winds will also diminish.

In the Canary Islands, the trade winds will intensify, blowing with strong intervals, while temperatures will drop slightly on Friday and will remain unchanged during the weekend.