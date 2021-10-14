Darío Pérez

@ Ringsider2020

The only professional evening in Spain last weekend was held in the Catalan municipality of Ripollet, and featured the second professional victory in as many bouts of Ismael Flores, Argentine super welterweight settled in our territory. His story tells us about the miseries that sometimes surround the world of humble boxing and how some play with the illusions of others without caring about the person who is always behind.

Ismael tells us his origins: «I left the Argentine province of Misiones, and I started when I spent one day in a gym, I liked it and I left my studies to dedicate myself to sports. I did sixty amateur fights, provincial champion several times and national runner-up. There in Argentina there was no improvement, I was in Buenos Aires to become a professional, but I did not find anything. They opened the door for me to come to Spain two years ago and until now ».

And the pandemic arrives when it lands in our country, with all that this means: “I was waiting for my debut for a year and a half, but a well-known coach came to Spain, and we just talked at the right time, and I could come with them, and I had to pay for the ticket. Now here, I was able to debut, but two days after the fight everything was suspended due to the pandemic, and whoever brought me to Spain left us lying in the gym where I am now, and that was the luck I had, to stay where I was. The luck was that we were able to stay physically active, but it was hard, I had to sell chickens and other things to get money. The worst thing is that they promise you a lot to come here and then it is not like that, and then they leave you stranded for money; it’s hard to live a betrayal like this ».

Finally, at the end of June, Flores was able to debut: “Coach Ángel Hugo Ramírez was looking to make me fight now, and we talked to the people at the event, there was mutual interest and they looked for Alberto Martín as a rival. We accepted, I felt very good to take the big step and everything went well, I was very calm and I was able to win before the limit, a good knockout in the second round ».

The idea of ​​Ismael Flores and his new manager Ricky pow is to give continuity to the 22-year-old fighter, with the complicity of Team Solé: “This past weekend we were able to do the second fight, and they brought me a very well prepared opponent, a very tough Russian who I knocked down with a hook in the second round, but it was tough and I won on the points. I will do what my agent and my promoter tell me, I am not afraid of working, I am from 5:30 in the morning to 9 at night in the gym in three shifts, I just want to add fights and victories. We are trying to fight on November 13, and little by little the opportunities will come alone ».

On his favorite boxers, he quotes ‘Maravilla’ Martínez and Gennadiy Golovkin: “I really like both, although they are a little above my category, because in addition the idea in the medium term could be to go down to the welterweight. But I like to watch a lot of boxing, now I was watching Fury and Wilder, I think that is also important in the evolution of a boxer’s learning. “.

The full talk can be seen tonight around 10:15 pm at this link.