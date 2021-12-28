12/28/2021 at 09:28 CET

The Valdemoro Local Police investigates a local resident who allegedly threw his dog on Christmas Eve from a fifth floor, resulting in serious injury, the local Corps reported on its social networks.

The events took place in the late evening of the 24th in a building on Calle Parla. The dog has fallen from a height of at least ten meters into the street, receiving important blows. A neighbor first came to the place, who transferred the dog to a veterinary hospital.

Local Police agents also arrived in the area, collecting the statements of several witnesses and the inconsistencies in the dog owner’s account, so they think he might have thrown it out the window. In this way, he has been investigated for a crime of serious animal abuse.

The dog, renamed Santa, remains stable within gravity, as reported by the Association of Initiative for Animal Welfare (Aiba), whose members came to help him to the veterinary center, where the owner of the animal has not appeared.

“The pee is still dark and their stools are very loose and bloody. This can be from both medication and internal injuries. Her medication has been readjusted. They have confirmed to us that this Monday they will carry out a Tac, in order to continue advancing in his recovery. Thank you all for your comments of encouragement and your help, “said in a statement the association that asks for help to pay veterinary expenses.

Aiba, who has shown himself against the public trial or parallels that are being generated against the owner of Santa, trusts that it is the Justice that dictates the timely conviction for these “aberrant” facts. They will appear with their lawyers as a personal accusation in court.