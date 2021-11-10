There is only one life and you have to live it now, it is one of the greatest lessons left by the pandemic or COVID-19, a virus that has affected people of all ages and many of them have lost the battle.

However, not all stories have been fatal, as many older adults have been able to overcome the virus of Chinese origin, emerge victorious and give thanks for a new opportunity to stay alive.

And the proof of this is a woman who survived to fulfill one of her greatest dreams: to dance with the 53-year-old singer: Marc Anthony.

The singer has always been very close to his fans.

And it is that recently, Jennifer Lopez’s ex-husband appeared at the Amway Center, located in Orlando, Florida, an event in which he presented his greatest successes.

But a small detail was what took the night, because the concert was attended by a 95-year-old woman named Fela, who was going with all the intention of meeting the Puerto Rican and dancing a piece by his side.

It is worth mentioning that this is not the first time that the performer of hits such as Vivir Vivir does this type of action in full concert, since it has always been characterized by being very close to its followers.

Fela: the woman who steals Marc Anthony’s attention

It all started when Fela and her granddaughter attended the singer’s concert, because with all the certainty that they caught their attention, the women arrived with a pink banner containing Fela’s Wish List.

Said list contained four since he had fulfilled, and he only needed to dance with the salsa star, since the challenge had already been checked.

The woman was able to fulfill her dream.

lalindarealtororlando ‘Turning 95’ ‘Surviving Hurricane Mara’ ‘Surviving Covid-19

And his dream came true because at some point of the night, Marc read the lady’s list out loud and in front of everyone present and, seeing the emotion of the audience, invited the woman to come up on stage, and they began to play. dance to the beat of the music.

Fela emotion

The tender moment was shared by her granddaughter through her social networks, as she could not hold back the tears when she saw her grandmother fulfilling one of her greatest dreams.

As soon as Fela and the singer finished dancing, and before getting off the stage, I received two kisses from the singer, which caused an avalanche of shouts and applause from those present.

The lady and the singer showed their best dance steps while being applauded by the audience, and at the end of the concert, the star very kindly signed the woman’s banner.

The artist made the night of the magic lady.

lalindarealtororlando

And his granddaughter, Linda Cristina shared that both the singer and his team were very good to them and ensured that neither of them would forget that night.

As soon as the images began to go viral, thousands of users began to applaud the gesture that the actor also had:

Fela took her best steps with the singer.

lalindarealtororlando

“Beautiful moment, congratulations”, “My friends and I were in section 106 and we cried”, “How good that I allowed him to make this dream come true!” and “I can see it thousands of times and the feeling is the same”, were some comments I received in its publication.

His granddaughter couldn't hold back the tears.

lalindarealtororlando

