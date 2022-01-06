01/06/2022 at 13:52 CET

Europa Press

A Court of Valladolid has been investigating an unusual event that has disturbed the city for a couple of weeks. A baby born prematurely at the Hospital Clínico Universitario de Valladolid tested positive for drugs which he supposedly ingested from the mother’s milk of his mother.

Currently, the newborn is under the tutelage of Social Services of the Junta de Castilla y León.

This is indicated by an information from the newspaper El Norte de Castilla, collected by Europa Press, in which they indicate that the Department of Pediatrics of said hospital activated the protocol for the protection of minors last Thursday, December 23 and the response from the Board’s Social Services arrived on Monday, December 27.

According to the information, the doctors detected a strange behavior in the newborn on December 23 and, after conducting an analysis, they found that the premature baby had traces of narcotic substances which he supposedly ingested when he suckled from his mother, since his mother was breastfeeding him.

The matter was notified to the Guard Court, which that week was Instruction 1, which has open proceedings, and also to the Prosecutor’s Office. According to the information, no response was received from Social Services until the 27th, a department that has ensured that “the established protocols” have been complied with and that the little girl is currently under their guardianship.