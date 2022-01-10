The Mavericks. They do it without Jason Kidd on the bench and Kristaps Porzingis on the court, both out of the coronavirus protocol. They are six consecutive victories, yes, but it is also the way in which they have achieved them and against whom. The latest casualties have been the Bulls, a team that have been severed from an even longer winning streak. Chicagoans were going for nine. Texans clear doubts Against a rival who has been very regular throughout the season, nothing to do with the ups and downs of Dallas. With this, and due to the evident margin of improvement that is seen in them, it will give them to smile one more night.

The meeting, played at an American Airlines Center that the last thing I had seen was the ceremony for the withdrawal of Dirk Nowitzki’s ’41’, ended 113-99. The Mavs only hesitated in the first quarter, the rest was a piece of cake for them.

Even more merit seeing Doncic. The Slovenian is not one hundred percent and, despite this, he reaches triple-double. Another meeting in which he misses too many shots and knows how to compensate for it on the other hand; in this particular case, giving good basket passes. But the real change is having a good bunch of secondary players fulfilling the role day in and day out. Hardaway and Bullock continue to suffer in that role, but Brunson does not fail, Finney-Smith is a marvel, Kleber grows and some other player may come out, as today was Josh Green, the Australian.

The Mavs got out of hand at the end of the first quarter, in which the trend seemed to be one of an even game. A 2-13 run to close, with White and LaVine disarming the home defense with triples, was a hard blow but nothing definitive. From there the Mavs really started to flow. Once the score was recovered in the second quarter, there was a beautiful battle between Brunson and Ball, with a couple of triples and the appearance of Kleber to continue answering from the outside, which gave way to the rest. Dallas, also entering the game of doing the most beautiful actions so that the public vibrates, without other end. Doncic did it. The Slovenian centralized the weight and the rhythm, alternating some finishing with passes that left the teammates ready to finish the play. The one who took advantage of Luka the best was Green. This international couple was the one that definitively disarmed the Bulls. As they have done in other games, several triples almost in a row are the ones that break, achieving it here with six minutes remaining. The 18 points of Kleber and Green, respectively, matched well with Doncic, who on the one hand finished with 22 + 14 + 14 but on the other suffered from an 8/23.