11/25/2021 at 4:19 PM CET

sport.es

The Barcelona Open Banco Sabadell reinforces its commitment to the young talents of Catalan tennis and from 2022 it will organize a sub-14 circuit. This new competition is designed for all boys and girls aged 14 and under and will consist of four championships based in each of the provinces of Catalonia. The champions of this circuit will compete in the final phase of the Barcelona Open Banc Sabadell Sub-14, which will be held during the week of the ATP 500 tournament (from April 16 to 24, 2022).

The first two competitions will take place from January 15 to February 6 at the La Salut Tennis Club (Barcelona) and at the Reus Monterols Tennis Club (Tarragona). The other two championships will be from January 22 to February 12 at Club Tennis Girona and at Club Tennis Lleida.

The champion of each of the events will receive an invitation to play the final phase of the tournament, which will be held the week of April 18 to 24 on the courts of the Real Club de Tenis Barcelona-1899, where the boys and girls classified they will be able to live in first person the experience of a high competition tournament and coexist with the professional players.

This initiative, led by the Catalan Tennis Federation (FCT), is part of a set of actions by the Barcelona Open Banc Sabadell to promote tennis throughout Catalonia, including the Family Days, which will take place in the various provincial venues and will consist of days full of tennis to enjoy with the family: clinics with professional players, activities and games to go with the little ones in the house. More information about the rest of the activities will be given soon.

Calendar:

01/15 to 02/06 – Barcelona (La Salut Tennis Club)

01/15 to 02/06 – Tarragona (Reus Monterols Tennis Club)

01/22 to 02/12 – Girona (Club Tennis Girona)

01/22 to 02/12 – Lleida (Club Tennis Lleida)

…

04/16 to 04/24 – Barcelona Open Banc Sabadell Sub-14 (RCTB-1899)