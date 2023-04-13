The success of the Pacheco brothers with Mofongo Kicks, Latino pride in fashion design

Mofongo Kicks is a fashion brand and media company that focuses on streetwear and sneakers. What not everyone knows is that behind her shine two Latino brothers, the Puerto Ricans Carli and Josué Pacheco.

In your instagram account they are close to reaching 50 thousand followers, and they show all their art, especially with custom designs of Nike and Adidas shoes, among others.

The Pacheco brothers ride the wave of designs made by Bad Bunny and J Balvin, and seek to increase the contribution of the Latin American community in the market.

“Now, more people are excited to celebrate Latino culture as our presence has grown,” said Carli, in an interview with the section Sole Mate by Hypebeast.

The Pachecos’ sneaker roots date back to their early youth, when in their native Yauco, Puerto Rico, they played basketball and explored everything Nike produced.

“We grew up an hour and a half from the metropolitan area, so we weren’t exposed to the sneaker, graffiti and skateboard scenes. I give all the credit to the Internet and the NBA in terms of how I discovered the new releases and the latest trends,” Carli says.

The expression of individuality as a source of sneaker culture, according to the Pachecos

When they learned that everyone could personalize the model of the shoe, they did not take long to carry out their own experiments.

In Josué’s words, “I think sneaker fans want to express their individuality more, and they do so by personalizing their models. In Puerto Rico it is quite common to find someone wearing a Nike Air Force 1 stitched in the style of the owner.”

His favorite iterations include the Forum Bad Bunny x Adidas and the Nike Lunas Force 1 Fuse Area 72.

Mofongo Kicks reaches five years in 2023, and the next step for the Pacheco company is stabilization in the market. Josué points out: “We want to grow even more this year, strengthen the platform to show our style and express Puerto Rican and Latino culture.”

We leave you below more about the work of the Pacheco brothers in Mofongo Kicks.