This is the important step forward that Google has taken when launching Android Automotive 12.

While most of us know about Android Auto that is compatible with practically any vehicle, Google goes much further in this regard and is trying to get most of the car manufacturers to end up embracing the Android Automotive system that has been a few years since its launch and which is now updated to Android 12.

And it is that although we have already told you what Android Automotive is, it could be said that while Android Auto simply reflects the applications and content of our phone on the car screen, Android Automotive works independently with its own applications, options and even store.

In addition, car manufacturers can include Android Automotive with its own customization layer.

Android Auto, Google’s tool to use in the car as a hands-free is very useful, but it depends on a series of elements so that everything works correctly.

Although Android Automotive 12 It was launched on October 4, it is now when the first updated vehicles begin to appear.

This update includes a new Power Policy API to better manage those applications in the background, but also includes an SMS client, prioritized alert notifications, visual indicator for microphone access, a new application launcher and a design of two columns in the configuration.

But the launch of Android Automotive 12 is also a major change. And it is that this version of Android Automotive based on Android 12 it is 64 bit only, thus becoming the first official version of Android on removing support for 32-bit platforms.

At the moment, Android mobile phones and also tablets work with 32-bit devices but ARM plans to not support 32-bit operations with new mobile CPUs after 2023 and yet even the latest Qualcomm chips can no longer execute 32-bit code. in their cores.

Although Android Automotive has been with us since 2017, right now it is available in very few cars. The Polestar 2 2021 was the first car with this operating system and already last year manufacturers such as Cadillac, General Motors and Renault began to sell cars with Automotive.