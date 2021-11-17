By Dency Milan

The second round of the Mexican Arch League of the Pacific 2021-2022, and the Sultans of Monterrey continue with their unstoppable streak to occupy the highest position in the table and unbeaten.

In the middle of the second particular series of the second round, the Sultans are sending a clear message that they are going to run a second half better than the first. In the first round, they reached five points by finishing in seventh place with a balance below .500 average wins (15-17).

But at the beginning of the second and final lap, they have raced four victories without knowing the shadow of defeat. In the first series they swept the Águilas de Mexicali, with scores of (3-1, 3-0, 3-1), depending on the effectiveness of the pitching staff that behaved at great height.

In 12 tickets Sultanes hits first in Culiacán 👳🏻‍♂️ https://t.co/16CX9dNbLN#LigaARCO ⚾️ – Mexican Pacific ARCO League (@Liga_Arco) November 17, 2021

The Sultans finished the first round winning the series 2-1 against the two-time champions Tomateros de Culiacán, adding six victories in the last seven games, if we count the four of this second round.

With this positive streak, the Tomateros came to break unbeaten in the series at the beginning of the week. Yesterday’s game was well contested, but the Sultans once again took the claw and won 6-5 in 12 innings with a heart attack game included.

The Monterrey team started impetuous with a homerun of Anthony Giansanti (5) in the first inning, then Alberto Carreón hit a triple (2) for Issmael Salas to score.

🗣 THE BOSS 😎 Tremendous hit of @GianSanity to get his fifth homer of the season # InviernoSultán ❤ #LaMPxSkySports ⚾️ #SkySportsMx pic.twitter.com/T87TNk6P26 – Sultanes of Monterrey (@SultanesOficial) November 17, 2021

The response of the two-time champions did not wait in the third, to get up with a rally of three scores, first Joey Meneses connected with an RBI single, to then receive a walks with the congested angles, Efrén Navarro and Emmanuel Ávila.

But in the sixth up Anthony Giansanti homered (6), his second of the night, taking his teammate Roberto Valenzuela to the register and putting the Sultans on top.

🗣 EEEEEL JEFEEEEEEEE @GianSanity took her out of the stadium again to get her second home run of the game # InviernoSultán ❤ #LaMPxSky ⚾️ #SkySportsMx pic.twitter.com/GagztRMe30 – Sultanes of Monterrey (@SultanesOficial) November 17, 2021

Like Anthony himself, Joey Meneses singled again to tie the game with his second RBI. The game would not move any more until the nine innings were completed, a heartthrob would come from here on out.

First on the roof of the 10th inning, Fernando Pérez connected over the wall, to put his team in front, and at the end of that same inning, José Guadalupe Chávez tied with a single.

AND SAY GOODBYE! @ FernyEns13 hit his fifth homer of the season in Sinaloa. # InviernoSultán ❤ #LAMPxSKY ⚾️ #SkySportsMx pic.twitter.com/fY9kn7rmrv – Sultanes of Monterrey (@SultanesOficial) November 17, 2021

But in the 12th inning Carlos Figueroa singled and this time it did serve to define the match and keep the loss box at zero in the second round.

UFFFF, HOW SUFFERED WAS THAT FERRAS 🙂! Thus, with a slip included, the out was 3️⃣6️⃣ to get the win. # InviernoSultán ❤ #LAMPxSKY ⚾️ #SkySportsMx pic.twitter.com/09jVXWMpiM – Sultanes of Monterrey (@SultanesOficial) November 17, 2021

It is true that this does not mean anything, since there are more than 30 games to play, but always starting winning is the best formula to achieve success in the end. It will be hoped that he will tell the way of the Arco League, but without a doubt the beginning of the Sultans of Monterrey is to take into account.