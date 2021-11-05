11/05/2021 at 20:58 CET

Dew Toned Arias

The investigation continues within the framework of the Minuro-Fish operation. The summary of the instruction attributes to the imprisoned national policemen, belonging to the group of narcotics of the Police Station National Police from Mérida, more than a dozen crimes that would add up to 40 years in prison, the maximum allowed by the Penal Code in Spain. Among them are those of false report, illegal possession of weapons, drug trafficking, money laundering, disclosure of secrets, infidelity in the custody of documents, omission of the duty to prosecute crime, falsification of documents, reception, crimes against property and even torture at the police station itself.

The four policemen of Mérida they are still in prison and, according to sources close to the case, not all would have committed the same crimes, being the inspector and deputy inspector of the unit who are attributed the highest degree of involvement.

The lawyers of the Mérida agents

His lawyers, who deny the facts, have appealed so that the four agents can leave on bail, as has happened with the six detainees who were imprisoned in Torrevieja, including the civil guard of La Garrovilla. As reported by Canal Extremadura, they have been released under deposits of between 6,000 and 8,000 euros.

In the meantime, in Mérida the investigation continues to advance with the taking of statements. This Friday, a woman investigated in the case that is not related to the police was scheduled, but it was finally suspended for Tuesday the 9th because it coincided with a judicial notice.

On November 15, they are expected to testify before the judge seven other people as injured by the actions of the Narcotics Brigade. That is, people who had been investigated by the police. One of them, currently in prison, has denounced being a victim of torture, extortion and threats.

The Merida Narcotics Brigade, a criminal organization

The proceedings indicate that the The Merida Narcotics Brigade was part of a criminal organization since at least 2017, date on which the investigation begins. Internal Affairs, which joined the device in January, controlled and monitored the agents through security cameras and their cell phones.

Finally, on September 14, more than 20 entries and records in homes in Mérida and other municipalities in the province of Badajoz. The Civil Guard located and dismantled four indoor marijuana plantations with more than 3,000 plants, a large number of tools for their installation (lamps, halogens and air conditioning consoles), as well as various vehicles.

The operation resulted in 25 detainees, including five national police officers (the entire Merida Narcotics brigade) and a civil guard from La Garrovilla. Of the five policemen, four availed themselves of their right not to testify and the judge decreed provisional detention without bail, and they were transferred to the Estremera prison. The fifth agent, who did testify, was released on charges as an under investigation.